Black Knights ready to bounce back on the mats

TOWANDA — The Towanda wrestling program had a rare down year last season thanks in part to COVID-19 and injuries, but with a strong group of leaders and a serious youth movement the Black Knights could be in for a bounce back campaign.
“Last year was just an overall disaster, not only for us, but for everybody in the sport, everybody in the whole sporting world and really in the greater picture, everybody in the world trying to deal with something that none of us had ever dealt with before,” said Towanda head coach Bill Sexton, who is entering his 41st season as the leader of the Knights program.
“It had a very severe impact on us from a numbers standpoint. We’re used to being a team that has high teens to mid-20s and last year we were down to 10 kids by the time the season got done between injuries and kids not coming out or coming out and deciding not to stay out once the COVID hit. It’s just back to normal (this season).”
The Knights bring back 13 wrestlers from last year’s 4-6 team but also bring in 14 ninth graders — including 13 who placed at last year’s junior high North Section tournament.
“We’re back to about normal numbers again and hopefully we can hold those numbers. We’re bolstered by a big freshmen class. We have (14) freshmen and a lot of them are quality kids. A lot of them will be in the varsity lineup this year,” said Sexton.
Towanda will look to seniors Bryant Green, Garrett Chapman, Brandon Lantz, Dalton Lunn, Mykee Nowell and James Dughi to provide the leadership this season.
“Our key guy that’s back is Bryant Green. Bryant has had kind of an unlucky career. He’s been hurt a lot. A section champion two years ago for us but then missed all of last season with a season-ending injury that happened before we even got started,” Sexton said. “He missed half of his freshman year with injury and he missed half of his sophomore year with injury. Clearly he’s our best returning letterman and hopefully we get a full, solid, complete season this year.”
Green is excited to be back on the mat and looking forward to finishing out his high school career strong.
“Goals are definitely to stay healthy, be a key wrestler for my team and get points where we need to get points and be sure that we have a leader in our room,” Green said.
The Knights will also welcome junior Wyatt Delamter back to the mats this year after he missed last season with an injury.
“Wyatt lettered for us as a freshman, had a real solid freshman year and then had a severely broken leg in football last year and missed the entire year so we’re kind of putting our lettermen pieces back together again,” Sexton said.
Sexton also mentioned Chapman, Spencer Jennings, Nowell and Jared Gunther as key upperclassmen returning this year.
“Garrett Chapman is a four-year starter for us and he should be somewhere in the middle weights, 45-52, somewhere in that area. We are looking for good things out of him,” Sexton said. “Spencer Jennings is coming back off of a solid sophomore year. He’ll be a junior upperweight for us.”
For Gunther it will be a chance to show what he can do at heavyweight after sitting behind former Knights standout Alex Perez.
“Jared Gunther was a backup for us last year, but was probably as good as most of the heavyweights we wrestled against, but unfortunately he was behind Alex Perez all last year. I’m looking for a solid junior season out of him,” said Sexton.
Green said that the goal this year is to rejuvenate the Knights program after a tough season.
“Our big saying this year is “Be a Phoenix” because we have to rebirth our program after we lost our winning streak that we had for quite a long time and we definitely need to bring that back,” Green said.
A big part of that will be that freshmen class, including junior high North Section champions Caden Delameter, Hayden Space, Riley Vanderpool, Aiden Miller, Jace Gunther and Mason Higley.
If the Knights are to have some success on the mats this year, that freshman group will have to prove they can handle the varsity level.
“Like I said we have a lot of really young kids this year in the lineup, but they are talented kids. Our junior high the last two seasons has been undefeated, has won, not just through the NTL, but has won through the eastern and central part of the state. They have been very quality and hopefully they will continue to grow. Clearly, they cannot rest on what they’ve done in the past ... (they will need to) step up and do what they do at the next level,” Sexton said.
Green noted that the wrestling room feels a little different this season with the influx of new wrestlers.
“I mean it’s a better atmosphere I think. The kids are definitely happier. We have more kids on the team and overall improvement in morale in the room,” said green.
Sexton pointed to the usual suspects as teams who will be near the top of the Northern Tier League.
“I think Canton clearly is the team to beat. I mean they are loaded with really good, talented athletes, a lot of that (talent) showed this year during football season. A lot of those same kids wrestle. They had a solid wrestling year last year and I don’t expect anything different. I think they are going to be really tough,” said Sexton, who also mentioned Wyalusing as a team with plenty of talent. “Athens always has good kids. They are well-coached and their kids will step up and they will be a handful.”
The Knights won’t be the favorites to win the Northern Tier League, but with the experience and a strong freshmen class they will look to make some noise.
“I mean the other teams are tough. We are young this year but we’ve got some tough young kids. I think we’ll be good competitors this year,” Green said.
