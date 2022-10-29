TOWANDA — The Towanda Black Knights went out with a bang in their final home game of 2022, topping Wyalusing 48-13 in the Bronze Helmet Game.
On his fourth carry of the game, Towanda sophomore running back Riley Vanderpool surpassed 1,000 rushing yards on the season, a goal he set back in August.
“It felt good,” Vanderpool said. “I knew I needed 100 yards a game, but some games I didn’t get that, so I had to keep pushing through other games.”
Vanderpool’s next carry was a 24-yard touchdown run to put Towanda up 7-0. He went on to run for 240 total yards on 30 carries.
It was extra nice to reach the milestone in a rivalry game to close out the season.
“It felt great, because I had my team with me in the last home game for the seniors,” Vanderpool said.
Towanda coach Craig Dawsey noted how special it was to the whole team to see Vanderpool hit that mark.
“It’s awesome. I think that’s everybody’s 1,000 yards, it’s not just Riley’s 1,000 yards,” Dawsey said. “That’s kind of the way we look at it. It was great for everyone.”
Quarterback Grady Flynn would play a role in each of Towanda’s next five touchdowns with four on the ground and another through the air.
Early in the second quarter, Flynn ran 18 yards for a touchdown to make the score 14-0.
Wyalusing responded with a long drive capped off by a 6-yard touchdown run by Ayden Hunsinger with 6:31 to go in the first half, but the Black Knights answered right back.
Flynn ran it in from 29 yards out for his second touchdown to put Towanda up 21-6.
With 2:35 to go until halftime, Will Shrawder intercepted a pass in Wyalusing’s end zone to give the Black Knights the ball back.
They would execute the two minute drill to perfection and put together an 80-yard drive that ended with Quintin Woodburn scoring on an 8-yard pass from Flynn to make the score 28-6 at the break.
Towanda extended its lead with 3:15 left in the third quarter on a 2-yard run by Jodey Sullivan.
“Jodey Sullivan really stepped up tonight. I’m really proud of him,” Dawsey said. “He played for us for a bit and then left us. Then he decided to come back out this year and he’s just done a great job.”
Sullivan finished the game with 30 yards and a touchdown on five carries, along with one reception for 24 yards.
Flynn scored his third rushing touchdown of the game on a 6-yard run to make the score 42-6.
The Rams scored on the first play of the ensuing drive when Parker Petlock hit Liam Franklin down the sideline for a 47-yard touchdown.
Towanda then put together a long drive, and Flynn ran for his final score — this one from 20 yards — with 27 seconds to go.
Flynn finished the night with 178 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries. Through the air, he added another 52 yards and a touchdown.
“It’s just an amazing experience to go out there and know you have no regrets from that game or the entire season,” Flynn said. “It feels great to go out there and run hard, be able to have no regrets walking off the field. It feels great to get a win in my last game on this field.”
Towanda finished the regular season with a 4-6 record and showed signs of significant improvement from last year. That became clear in Friday night’s win.
“I think it’s really big,” Dawsey said. “It’s big for them with momentum and things like that. We just have to keep working, do the small things and just get better from here on out.”
Flynn hopes he and the other seniors on the team helped shape the team’s budding future.
“It’s been a crazy experience, just to see a brotherhood form and see everyone put in a lot of hard work every day,” he said. “It’s going to be crazy leaving this place, but hopefully me and the rest of the seniors leave the team with a lot of leadership and a lot of motivation.”
The regular season has wrapped up, but the Black Knights qualified for the District IV Class AA playoffs.
Towanda will face Southern Columbia on the road next week, but for now, the Black Knights are celebrating.
“We’re just going to enjoy this for right now,” Dawsey said. “Then we’ll start getting back to work on Sunday and do the best we possibly can.”
