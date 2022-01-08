MANSFIELD — The game was all but over in the first quarter as the Towanda girls basketball team erupted for 25 points in a 38-19 victory over North Penn-Mansfield on Friday night.
Paige Manchester and Porschia Bennett essentially took turns scoring for Towanda in the first quarter.
Manchester scored 12 of her 20 total points and Bennett had eight points. Bennett would go on to score 13 total points.
Towanda held North Penn-Mansfield to just six points in the first half.
The Black Knights are back in action on Tuesday at 7:15, hitting the road to face Wellsboro.
