HUGHESVILLE — The Towanda Black Knights hung tight throughout their Friday night tilt with the Hughesville Spartans, but ultimately were unable to get things going on offense as they fell 21-0.
Hughesville would score one touchdown in the first half on a pass from Luke Kaiser to Conor Knight with 2:06 left in the first quarter.
They would connect on the extra point to go up 7-0 — a score that would hold until the halftime break.
At the end of the third quarter, Hughesville would get their second score of the night.
With time expiring, Aiden Barlett would take a pitch the distance to push their lead to 14-0.
Hughesville added one more score in the fourth quarter to push the score to its final count of 21-0.
Towanda’s next game will be on the road next Friday against Tunkhannock at 7 p.m.
