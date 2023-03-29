TOWANDA — The Towanda baseball team improved to 2-0 on the season with an 8-1 win over visiting Cowanesque Valley on Tuesday afternoon.
Jack Wheaton led Towanda with two hits, including a triple, two runs scored and one RBI.
TOWANDA — The Towanda baseball team improved to 2-0 on the season with an 8-1 win over visiting Cowanesque Valley on Tuesday afternoon.
Jack Wheaton led Towanda with two hits, including a triple, two runs scored and one RBI.
Giovanni Assante Di Cupillo and Cameron Fields also had two hits each and both scored once and had a pair of RBI in the win.
Also for Towanda, Justin Schoonover had two hits and Dawson Butts, Teagan Irish, Jack Tavani, Talen Irish all had hits.
Tavani got the win on the mound for Towanda, going four innings with just two hits and no runs allowed. He struck out five in the strong outing.
Talen Irish and Butts closed things out on the hill for the Black Knights.
Towanda will visit Sayre on Friday.
Wyalusing 14, Canton 0 (5 innings)
WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Rams racked up 14 runs on nine hits while their ace pitcher Blake Morningstar nearly had a no-hitter on the mound.
Morningstar went all five innings and gave up a lone double to Holden Ward in the fourth inning. The Rams ace had 12 strikeouts and walked just one Canton batter.
Nick Vanderpool, Jr. led the Rams offense with a pair of hits and three RBI. Trehnon Hugo had a single, double, four runs scored and one RBI, while Kenny Mapes had two hits and four RBI in the win.
Hunter House had one hit and scored three times, CJ Carr had one hit and scored twice and Isaac Shaffer had a single and scored once.
Wyalusing will host Elk Lake on Thursday, while Canton is set to welcome in Athens on Friday.
Sayre 11, Troy 10
EAST TROY — The Sayre Redskins scored three runs in the top of the seventh and then held on from there for a 11-10 win over Troy.
Troy led 2-0 after the first two innings, but the game was tied at 5 heading into the fifth.
Sayre took an 8-7 lead into the sixth before Troy scored a run in the bottom half to tie things up going into the final frame.
A walk and two errors set up big hits from Jackson Hubbard, who drove in one run, and Karter Green, who brought home the other two in a three-run top of the seventh.
Troy rallied with a pair of runs in the bottom half, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
Hubbard finished with two hits, while Green had a single and a double, and Zack Garrity had a double. The Redskins also got two RBI from Kegan Hayford.
Justice Chimics had a pair of singles, while Brendan Gilliland recorded a triple, Clayton Smith had a double for Troy.
Both Camden Allen and Mason Smith also had singles for the Trojans.
Sayre hosts Towanda and Troy will head to Cowanesque Valley on Friday.
