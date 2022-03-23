WESTFIELD — The Towanda boys tennis team swept Cowanesque Valley in its season opener on Tuesday evening.
Towanda’s Rein Alderfer defeated Cowanesque Valley’s Cody Peers 6-2, 7-6.
Towanda co-head coach Sabrina Taylor believes that Alderfer is a player to keep an eye on this season.
“Rein Alderfer was number three last year and he has surpassed our number two and he is in his junior season,” Taylor said. “He has worked very hard over this past year and his first season was the COVID year so he has come a long way in a short time.”
Alderfer wants to improve on of an impressive 2021 season.
“I had a pretty good season last year,” Aldefer said. “I struggled towards the end of the season because my skill level didn’t increase as much as the other kids but I feel like I can hold my own.”
Towanda’s Diacon Yrilgollen bested Evan Zinck 6-2,6-1. Coach Taylor is pleased with her roster’s talent such as the senior Yrilgollen.
“With the experienced players mixing with the new kids, I think we are going to have a pretty good season this year and then next year we will have a great year,” coach Taylor said.
Towanda’s Luke Tavani defeated Brett Meise 6-0, 6-1 in the last singles match.
Aidan Hennessy and Ryan O’Connor completed the sweep for Towanda, defeating Ben Doran and Maverick Graves 6-0, 6-2.
The Black Knights start the season 1-0 and coach Taylor feels confident after a 10-6 season in 2021.
“They have some good shots, good serves, and they are a very focused group,” Taylor said. “Our new kids are learning forehands, backhands, and are actually listening to what we tell them which is amazing and it is working.”
Coach Taylor knows that her team can compete with any team in the NTL.
“For this year I am hoping for an NTL championship and I think we have a pretty good shot at it,” coach Taylor said. “I would like to have a winning record and make a trip to districts.”
Towanda returns to the court on Thursday as the Black Knights host Galeton at 4 p.m.
