TOWANDA — It was a special day inside the Towanda High School gym on Saturday as legendary Black Knights wrestling coach Bill Sexton picked up his 700th career victory during the annual Dandy Duals.
The milestone win came in Towanda’s first match against NTL rival Williamson. The Black Knights rolled to a 47-21 victory to hand their coach the historic victory.
(Editor’s Note: Look for more on Coach Sexton’s milestone in a future edition of the Daily Review).
On the day, the Black Knights would finish with a 4-1 record and take home the second-place team trophy behind champion Montgomery, which went a perfect 5-0. Wyoming Area was third with a 3-2 mark.
In the Williamson match, Hayden Space (133), Rylee Sluyter (139), Riley Vanderpool (152), Audy Vanderpool (285), Bryghton Yale (114), and Wyatt Stranger (121) all picked up wins by fall.
Mason Higley rolled to a technical fall win at 172 pounds, and Sawyer Robinson accepted a forfeit at 189 pounds.
“I was pretty happy with the way we wrestled. I thought our kids were really up to wrestle the Williamson match, you know, a league match. Quite honestly, the score might not reflect it, but (Williamson) was considerably better than they have been in the past. There were a lot of bouts that we won that were competitive bouts ... It was a pretty competitive (match),” said Sexton.
The Black Knights went on to beat Jersey Shore 51-18 in their second match of the day.
In that contest, Space picked up a win by fall in just 43 seconds, while Sluyter, Riley Vanderpool, Audy Vanderpool, Lillie Maynard, Yale, and Stranger earned six points each by accepting forfeits.
Also for Towanda, Higley earned a 7-5 decision over Jersey Shore’s Tyler Bauder, who was a sixth-place finisher at regionals a year ago.
Robinson picked up a 9-4 decision over Dyllian Ross to help the Knights cruise to victory.
“Jersey Shore is short on numbers, but they’ve got some tough kids. We got a couple of really decent wins in that matchup — especially, I thought Higley’s win at 172 was a good, solid win for him. A good competitive bout and I was really pleased with what he did,” said Sexton.
Towanda’s third match of the day saw them dominate Wilkes-Barre by a score of 63-9.
Riley Vanderpool, Jace Gunther (160), Higley, Robinson, Tristan Conklin (215), Audy Vanderpool and Space all pinned their opponents.
Maynard, Yale and Stranger accepted forfeits, while Sluyter earned a 5-1 decision over Liam Evanko — a freshman who had won his first eight matches of the year before facing Sluyter.
“We got a real roll going against Wilkes-Barre. I actually expected more out of them, but they got a couple of kids hurt during the day and were forfeiting some bouts to us. We got up early and just ran on them,” Sexton said.
The Black Knights moved on to the semifinal round against Wyoming Area, which features two-time defending state champion Jaden Pepe, as well as returning state third-place finish Anthony Evanitsky.
Evanitsky started things off with a pin at 152 pounds, but Towanda would win the next five bouts to take control.
Gunther pinned Ben Gravine at 160 in just 16 seconds before Higley accepted a forfeit, and Robinson pinned Paul Panek in 43 seconds.
Conklin accepted a forfeit at 215, and Audy Vanderpool earned a tough 3-1 decision over veteran heavyweight Ethan Speece.
After a forfeit and a tech fall went Wyoming’s way, Stranger and Space picked up wins by fall to put things away for the Black Knights.
Stranger was down 7-1 going into the third period, before picking neutral and getting a takedown. He would work tough on top before locking up a cradle and picking up the fall.
“We got a ‘match of the day’ out of Wyatt Stranger against Wyoming Area ... A pretty nice step-up match for him,” Sexton said.
Wyoming got a forfeit at 133 before Pepe pinned Sluyter at 139. Riley Vanderpool closed things out with a pin of his own to set the final margin at 45-29.
“Wyoming Area has some really quality kids. They’ve got a couple of state place-winners there with Pepe and Evanitsky. They were good solid kids, and a few of their other kids were good wrestlers. They have a good heavyweight. That was probably the bout of the day against them,” said Sexton, who was impressed with his first-year senior heavyweight, Audy Vanderpool, who went 5-0 on the day.
“We didn’t quite know what to expect out of Audy. He’s been working. He won his biggest battle right off the bat, and that was getting himself to the weight. He lost nearly 100 pounds since last year. He came into the room in good shape. He came in right around 300 pounds and was able to work his way down,” Sexton said.
“He (had) been making weight for about six days before the Tunkhannock match. He’s comfortably at his weight class now, and he’s in good shape. He kind of wore the Wyoming Area kid down, and he’s been a three-year starter who has had some success for them. It was a good start to his wrestling career, which had been delayed since sixth grade. (I’m) glad to have him back right now.”
Sexton noted that having a heavyweight who can step up and win big matches is always a nice luxury to have as a coach.
“It’s good to have a heavyweight anchor,” he said. “It’s good to have a kid that’s going to give you a formidable presence out there. Even though he’s lacking that experience right now, he’s an athletic kid, and he’s in good shape. A 287-pound, in shape, heavyweight is a dangerous weapon.”
In the finals against Montgomery, the Knights got in a 4-0 hole when Coy Bryson earned a 15-2 major decision over Gunther at 160 pounds to start things off.
Higley responded with a fall at 172 over Dominic Parkhurst at 172 to give the Knights a 6-4 lead.
The teams continued to go back-and-forth as Caden Finck got a pin against Towanda’s Zayne McPeak at 189 before Robinson decked Raymond Pautz at 215.
Audy Vanderpool gave Towanda an 18-10 lead with a pin of his own against Layne Gingery at 285 pounds.
Montgomery went on a run as the lineup turned over as Kyle Seagraves pinned Maynard at 107 before Manny Stoltzfus got the fall against Yale at 114, and Carden Wagner racked up a tech fall over Stranger at 121.
Brandt Harer closed out the run for the Red Raiders with a pin over Anthony Rifenbark at 127.
The four wins gave Montgomery a 33-18 lead with four bouts left.
Space kept the Knights alive with a 16-12 decision over AJ Kroft at 133.
Sluyter cut the Red Raiders’ leader to 33-26 with a 17-2 tech fall over Raiden Felix at 139 pounds.
Riley Vanderpool would then make things interesting with a pin against Nevin Beachel at 145 pounds, which cut the Montgomery lead down to one at 33-32.
Unfortunately for Towanda, the final bout of the day would feature defending state champion Conner Harer from Montgomery. The Red Raiders standout pinned Chase Geurin to close out the match and hand the Black Knights their first loss of the season at 39-32.
“A good back-and-forth match. It came down to the last match of the day, but unfortunately, it also came down to wrestling the defending state champion in Conner Harer. We did everything we did to put ourselves into position, but they had the last bout against the state champion, and that’s a deal-maker for them,” Sexton said.
Sexton noted that his lineup will look a little different down the road — once everyone gets down to their expected weights.
“Montgomery’s a state-ranked team with a number of really solid kids in their lineup. Our kids wrestled well, we just came up one wrestler short. Not to make excuses, but just to throw it out for background, we’re wrestling without a (107)-pounder right now and without a (133)-pounder right now,” said Sexton. “When we get those two kids in the lineup, and once Sluyter and (Riley) Vanderpool get down, and we cover 33 with Sluyter and Vanderpool is down, and we stick in another veteran kid who is (currently) out of the lineup, then we’re a lot more solid there in the center.”
“When we get our (107)-pounder down to (109), we’re going to be a lot better there, and our 121-pounder down to (116), then we’ll fill in with another veteran kid there,” he continued. “We’ll be a more solid lineup. But early on, with the holes we have right now, it was a well-wrestled day. We wrestled a state-ranked team and gave them everything they wanted, we just didn’t have quite enough.”
Sexton gave a shoutout to some wrestlers who had strong performances on the day, including Riley Vanderpool, Space, Higley and Robinson, who all went 5-0 on the day.
“Riley Vanderpool came up big for us, you expect that. Higley came up big for us, you expect that. You might expect it, but you still have to go out and do it. Both of them went 5-0 on the day for us,” Sexton said. “We got a step-up day out of Hayden Space. He bounced around at 27 and 33 for us, and he had a 5-0 day for us. That was a big day for him. Rylee Sluyter had a solid day for us, too. Unfortunately, he got Jaden Pepe one of those matches. (It’s tough) when you’re going against a kid who’s a three-time state medalist (and two-time state champ) ... he’s just a really good kid.”
The longtime head coach was happy with his team’s performance, but also noted that they will look at where they can all improve and try to get better every day.
“I’m very pleased with the effort. We exposed a few things. We talked about it afterward. There are always places where you can improve and our goal is to work on those things between now and when we get back in January,” Sexton said.
“We have two duals with Troy and Central Columbia this week, and then we go to Windsor and that will certainly give us some really good experience there with some quality opposition, and we’ll roll back into our second set of duals and then the league schedule.”
Towanda will visit Troy tonight for a key NTL showdown.
