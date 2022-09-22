TOWANDA — The Towanda Black Knights picked up their first win of the 2022 season in a 5-2 victory over Troy on Wednesday.
Towanda jumped out of the gates with Jack Wheaton breaking open the scoring with 17 minutes remaining in the first half.
His score would open the flood gates and Wheaton would strike once again – this time on a penalty kick with just over 12 minutes left in the first – to put them up 2-0.
Logan Lambert would continue the scoring frenzy for Towanda just seconds later, and would get loose on a breakaway towards the net to push their advantage to 3-0.
Lambert would get back on the board just minutes later, as with just over 10 minutes left in the half he would once again get loose in the open field to lift Towanda to a 4-0 lead.
Talon Irish would set his team up on all but the penalty kick goal as the Black Knights would take control of the game.
Troy would hang two goals late in the half, but Towanda would head into the half with a comfortable 4-2 lead.
In the second half, Towanda’s defense would stiffen up and hold Troy scoreless while Irish would get in on the scoring netting a goal to push the game to its final count of 5-2.
Towanda would notch 28 shots on goal while goalkeeper Rian Hennessey recorded nine saves in the contest while Troy’s goalie Eli Randall notched 23 saves including some high-difficulty rejections throughout while under fire.
Towanda will look to capitalize on their positive momentum when they travel to Athens on Monday with a 5:30 p.m. start.
Troy will continue to search for their first win when they take on NP-Liberty at home on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review.
