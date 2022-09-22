TOWANDA SOCCER

Talen Irish controls the ball for Towanda as Troy’s Konner Kerr chases during the Black Knight’s win on Wednesday.

 Review Photo/NICK COYLE

TOWANDA — The Towanda Black Knights picked up their first win of the 2022 season in a 5-2 victory over Troy on Wednesday.

Towanda jumped out of the gates with Jack Wheaton breaking open the scoring with 17 minutes remaining in the first half.