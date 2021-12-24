TOWANDA — On a night when the Towanda wrestling program welcomed three former standouts into its Hall of Fame, the current Black Knights continued their strong start to the season with a 54-15 win over visiting Central Columbia.
The match started at 145 pounds where Garrett Chapman pinned Central Columbia’s Everett Chappell in just 1:36.
The visiting squad got on the board when Colton Chipoleski earned a fall over Sawyer Robinson at 152 and the Blue Jays would take a 12-6 lead after a pin from Alex Roberts over Dillon Gallagher at 160.
Towanda senior Bryant Green showed why he’s a team captain as he righted the ship with a 3-0 win over Greyson Shaud at 172.
At 189, the Knights would tie things up when Aiden Miller topped Josh Worthington by an 8-2 count.
Central Columbia took a 15-12 lead with a decision from Aiden Hidlay over Spencer Jennings at 215 pounds.
It would be all Towanda from there as the Knights accepted six straight forfeits before Riley Vanderpool put an exclamation point on Hall of Fame night with a pin at 138 pounds.
Jared Gunther (285), Wyatt Stranger (106), JB Parker (113), Shane Atwood (120), Hayden Space (126) and Rylee Sluyter (132) all accepted forfeits for the Knights.
“I’m pleased with what we are doing. We’re young, but I think we’re getting great senior leadership out of Bryant Green. Bryant has wrestled some really solid matches against good competition. The kid he had tonight was 12-1 and he did an excellent job dominating that match. I thought that kind of set the tone for us because it came early on, and our young guys are stepping up,” Towanda coach Bill Sexton said.
Towanda will head to the always tough Windsor Tournament next Wednesday and Thursday.
It was a special night for Sexton as he saw three former wrestlers enter the Towanda Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Mike Maurer, a 2007 grad who was a two-time state medalist and current Towanda assistant coach, entered the Hall of Fame alongside former teammates and 2006 THS grads Tyler Leljedal and Brock Nichols.
“It’s always very rewarding to see guys who put together the kind of careers that warrant being inducted into the Hall of Fame. We don’t induct many, it’s got to be something special, and they are all guys who wrestled for me who are coming through so it’s great to see them,” Sexton said.
Leljedal won 140 matches and was a two-time state qualifier, while Nichols finished his career with a medal at states and had 42 pins for Towanda. All three wrestlers helped the Knights make the PIAA State Dual Meet Championships for the first time and were part of NTL and North Section title teams. Maurer was part of Towanda’s 2007 District IV dual meet championship squad.
“They were all part of that kind of a rebirth that we had in the early 2000s where we started getting dominant again. They started the run of our five times into the state dual meet tournament and winning four district titles, they were part of the group that started that,” Sexton added.
