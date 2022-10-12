ROME — The visiting Towanda Black Knights scored a pair of second-half goals to beat Northeast Bradford on Tuesday.
Towanda would get goals from Talen Irish, Logan Lambert and Aiden Hennessey.
Irish and Jack Wheaton added assists for the Black Knights.
Clayton Frasier scored a pair of first-half goals for the Panthers.
Towanda visits Galeton, while NEB will welcome in North Penn-Liberty on Thursday.
NP-Liberty 4, Troy 2
LIBERTY — The Troy Trojans soccer team traveled to take on the NP-Liberty Mounties on Tuesday and fell 4-2 on three second-half goals.
Troy would get on the board early in the contest, with B Spalding scoring just over three minutes into the game to go up 1-0.
Liberty would answer with a goal 11 minutes later, with Brady Stetter scoring on an assist from Adynn Wheeland to knot things at one apiece.
After halftime, Liberty would score three more goals, with Stetter netting two more and Zack Wilcox adding the other.
Towanda would get their second goal on a freshman Timothy Hornung in the second half but fell by a final score of 4-2.
Liberty outshot Troy 19-7 on goal and was even on corners with nine.
Keeper Eli Randall recorded 15 saves, and Deakon Valentine had five for Liberty.
Troy’s next game is on Thursday at home against Williamson, with a start time of 4 p.m.
