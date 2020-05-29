I’ve been covering sports in this area for more than 15 years, wow, time certainly flies.
In that time I’ve seen a lot, but definitely nothing like what we are going through now.
While this is a tough time for athletes, why don’t we take some time and look back at happier times.
I’m going to dig deep in my memory and try and pull out some of the athletes, and teams that stick most in my mind.
I’ve been doing this a lot of years, and have covered a ton of athletes. So, odds are I won’t remember every single detail of every athlete.
So, why don’t you jog my memory. If you have an athlete who played during my time at the paper, send me their name, and some info of what they did and see if you can jog my memory to write about what I recall about their careers.
Everyone will remember Colin Mcdonald for his success on the wrestling mat.
He’s one of the best wrestlers in Waverly school history, a two-time state champion and three-time state finalist.
And, while there are so many memories of him wrestling, one thing that really stands out to me about McDonald was what he did on the baseball field.
I still can picture the ‘Bash Brothers’ headline for a feature on Colin and his brother Casey, who is now working at a VA hospital in Syracuse as a physical therapist.
The two terrorized pitchers in the IAC.
Getting either one out was a chore. Getting both out in the same game was nearly impossible.
They were both league all-stars. They were both All-Region standouts.
What made the two brothers so good in sports, and both also played football, was how cerebral they were.
Maybe it’s no surprise that Colin is now a surgeon. Even in high school you could see he was thinking three steps ahead of all of his opponents.
You watched him on the wrestling mat, and he was not the strongest guy around. He wasn’t going to go out and just pin everyone in his patch.
But, McDonald used every skill at his disposal. McDonald didn’t make mistakes when he was on the mat.
McDonald could tilt people like no one you have seen. When he got an advantage in a match, the match was over.
The Waverly grad had a chance to be a three-time state champion, but fell in the state finals his senior year. He was up multiple weight classes, wrestling at 171 after 152 the previous two years, and still nearly made it three in a row at states.
In college, McDonald didn’t really get many opportunities to crack the dual meet lineup. He racked up 62 wins in his career at Cornell, while mostly wrestling open tournaments throughout those years.
It’s not that McDonald wasn’t great, he was 62-29 at Cornell, it’s that the team was unbelievable. Three of the four years he was in college the Cornell wrestling team was top four in the nation, twice they were national runner-up.
Many would have seen the task in front of them, saw how much talent was in front of him and left wrestling behind, or went to another school.
For part of his time at Cornell the Waverly grad was behind Bloomsburg graduate Steve Anceravage, who was a two-time All-American and four-time national qualifier for the Big Red.
But, McDonald stayed. He wrestled well when on the mat for the Big Red. And, he worked toward that Ivy League degree, and then went on to med school.
