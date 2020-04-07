With no games today, why not look back at the past.
We will let you, the readers, tell your favorite local sports moments so we can all relive them together.
Maybe it’s one game, maybe it’s a week, or a season, or maybe it’s one athlete.
Let us know your favorite sports moment, whether it’s a game you played in, or just something you loved watching, all memories are welcome.
Send memories to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com
Troy boys basketball winning the District IV AA championship in 1992. Beat warrior run 63-60 in OT at Lycoming college. I made a three-pointer with 13 seconds to go in regulation and Lou Judson scored all five points in OT.
We held the ball in a spread offense with Eric Shaner, Judson and myself handling the ball for almost two straight minutes in OT. Judson lead us with 20 points and Shaner and myself were both in double figures. We had 10 three-pointers made in the game. Other players on the team included Donnie White, Kevin McNeal, Jason Allen, Tim Howard, Greg Griess, Kyle Wiesel . Coaches were Rick Bowers and Ron Kirby.
Mike Wells, Troy High School
