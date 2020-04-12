Roni Morrison
Wyalusing, HS grad
Favorite Sports memory is honestly my entire senior year. Winning a district championship in the fall and then an NTL championship in the winter was amazing. I remember taking Wellsboro to 5 sets. The score was tight, and I was heading back to serve. After putting us up a few points, I remember Keon hitting a ball down the line from the outside. I honestly did not think it was in but a Wellsboro defender touched and shanked the ball which led to our victory.
Anyone who has watched me play volleyball throughout high school, club, or college knows I get pretty emotional. I’ll never forget falling to the ground in tears looking at the faces of my teammates who were in complete disbelief of what had just happened. Ill also never forget giving my career long coach, Mrs. Huffman, the biggest hug imaginable. She helped me become an incredible player. As did her late husband Mr. Huffman, who sadly passed away the week of my senior night for my college volleyball career. I can’t thank those two enough for what they did for me during my years at Wyalusing.
Basketball wise, winning the NTL at our rivals’ gym, Athens, was an amazing feeling.
That senior team will forever hold a place in my heart. The fantastic 5 was always what Shultz called us. I remember him pulling Paighton, Kasey and I off the court in the 4 th quarter, giving the underclassman a chance to take part in an NTL championship game as he did for us when we were freshman. Running up to him and giving him the biggest hug was an amazing memory.
When that buzzer finally went off and we stormed the court it was, yet another incredible memory added to my senior year. I still have my piece of the net in my room. I miss both of these sports very much, as I am now fully retired hahaha. But I can’t thank my high school coaches enough for helping me become the college athlete I was for Lock Haven.
