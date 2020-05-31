I’ve been covering sports in this area for more than 15 years, wow, time certainly flies.
In that time I’ve seen a lot, but definitely nothing like what we are going through now.
While this is a tough time for athletes, why don’t we take some time and look back at happier times.
I’m going to dig deep in my memory and try and pull out some of the athletes, and teams that stick most in my mind.
I’ve been doing this a lot of years, and have covered a ton of athletes. So, odds are I won’t remember every single detail of every athlete.
So, why don’t you jog my memory. If you have an athlete who played during my time at the paper, send me their name, and some info of what they did and see if you can jog my memory to write about what I recall about their careers.
There are families that are athletic, and then there is the Gambrell family.
There are four kids, and four state qualifiers.
Both Jarred and Breana are multiple-time state champions, and both have state records.
Jarred, Breana and Ariana all have gone on to the Division I level to compete. Benny is well on his way to the same success.
It’s easy to say it’s the athleticism.
It’s easy to say it’s in the genes.
The reality is, when you watch the Gambrell’s compete, you see the competitiveness.
There is being competitive, and then there is what this family is when they compete in track and field.
I still remember Jarred winning a district title, landing a monster jump, and getting upset.
For Jarred, it wasn’t just about the result, it was about the jump itself.
Win a state title with a triple jump under 50 feet and he would be happy with the title, but upset with the mark.
Breana was the exact same way.
Her freshman year she finished second in the state in the 100 meters.
She flew down the track, earning a silver medal in her first trip to states.
And, she was not happy.
She knew how close she was to the title, and second best wasn’t good enough when you are that fast.
Watch her long jump and it was just like watching Jarred all over again.
She’d land a monster jump, win a title and be upset because the distance wasn’t quite good enough for her.
When there was a good jump. When there was a distance they were happy about you knew it.
The smile just grew on their face. You could see a mile wide smile when they hit a number that was what they were hoping for.
While the oldest two siblings excelled in the jumps, Ariana carved a bit of her own path.
Ariana jumped, but she also ran the hurdles, and she did it at a state level.
Like her siblings, Ariana had plenty of success in the sport.
But, she did things her own way.
She took a little different path to success.
While her siblings were flying over the pits in the jumps, and racing in the springs, Ariana was flying over the 100 hurdles meet after meet.
And, if people think they are done seeing the Gambrell family succeed, there is still Benny.
Covid-19 took away his junior year, a year in which he had hoped to try and match Breana and Jarred as a state champion in the jumps.
The New Balance Nationals are currently moved to July and Benny is hoping to compete there, to try and show what he can do.
He’s capable of being a state champion, a state record holder, and a Division I athlete just like his siblings.
And, just like all of his siblings, he has the drive and competitiveness to succeed.
There are a lot of great athletes in the world. A lot of talent and athleticism. But, there aren’t as many athletes who mix that athleticism with competitiveness to become superstars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.