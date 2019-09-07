After each team scored in the first quarter, a pair of big plays in the second quarter put Bloomsburg ahead to stay in a 42-12 win over North Penn-Mansfield on Friday.
Cade Klinger started things at 4:28 of the first quarter for Bloomsburg hauling in a 36-yard pass from Jack Howell. Torsten Hartmann hit the extra point and Bloomsburg led 7-0.
North Penn-Mansfield came right back as Brandon Thompson caught an 11-yard touchdown from Colton Litzelman. The kick failed and at 1:53 of the opening quarter it was 7-6.
In the second quarter Gage Klinger had a 56-yard run and Hartmann hit the kick at 10:18 and with 2:56 left in the half Cade Klinger had a 28-yard touchdown run and Hartmann hit the kick to make it 21-6.
In the third quarter Gage Klinger had a 57-yard run and Hartmann hit the kick at 8:55.
North Penn-Mansfield got within 24-12 with 2:04 left in the third as Litzelamn hit Koleton Roupp on a 12-yard touchdown. The kick failed and it was a two-score game.
In the fourth Cade Klinger had back-to-back scores, a five-yard run with 11:17 left and a nine-yard run with 2:41 left and Hartmann hit the extra points to cap the scoring.
Litzelman was 17-for-26 passing for NPM for 223 yards and a pair of scores. Kaelan Matczak had four grabs for 81 yards and Noah Spencer had four grabs for 74 yards. Roupp had three grabs for 25 yards, Bryan Bogaczyk had two grabs for 29 yards and Thompson had a seven yard touchdown catch.
Bogaczyk ran for 35 yards on 11 carries, Litzelman had three carries for 18 yards, Roupp ran for 12 yards.
Cade Klinger had 15 carries for 179 yards and three scores for Bloomsburg and Gage Klinger ran for 139 yards and two scores on seven carries. Jack Howell was 16-for-24 passing for 207 yards. Cade Klinger also had four catches for 117 yards and a score in the game.
