SAYRE (PA) — The Sayre Redskins hosted the Blue Ridge Raiders in the finals of the Bradford-Susquehanna Counties Challenge. The Raiders opened the game with two three-pointers and never looked back. Sayre mounted a bit of a fourth quarter comeback. But it would not be enough, Blue Ridge rode away with a 65-55 win.
Johnathon Rosa and Carson Gallagher started the scoring for the Raiders with the two treys. They continued to drive the Raider offense throughout the first quarter.
Sayre countered with scrappy defense and solid shooting inside the arc to keep the game close.
Sayre stumbled in the second quarter. Head coach Devin Shaw agreed “I think we came out a little flat in the second and third quarters.”
While the Redskins shut down Rosa and Gallagher, the Raiders moved the ball to Dylan Bradley and Gavin Bennett. Bennett scored eleven points in the second quarter and paced the Raiders to 33 points by halftime.
Meanwhile, Sayre also struggled at the offensive end of the court. The Redskins scored four times in the quarter and fell behind 33-21 at half.
The Raiders came out of the locker room and promptly went on a 12-2 run to stretch their lead to 45-23.
From that point, Blue Ridge managed the game. However, Sayre was not done. Despite the score, Shaw continued to coach his team up. He reflected “We just kept telling them to keep playing, keep fighting, the game’s not over, there’s a lot of time left.”
Sayre found a spark late in the third quarter. Dom Fabbri and Jackson Hubbard combined for 17 points in the fourth quarter. The duo closed the gap to eight points a couple times.
But, the Redskins could not get any closer. Blue Ridge’s Rosa put the final nails in the coffin, shooting from the field and the free throw line.
Shaw noted both early season positives and need for improvement. As for needed improvement, he pointed to conditioning. “We’re going to have to make sure we continue to get in shape. We are going to have a lot of guys playing a lot of minutes. We have to get in shape.
Shaw is impressed with his team play and attitude. “They are trying to play together. I think they are doing that a little bit better. And, they picked it up in the fourth quarter. There’s fire in there, we just gotta try to figure out how we can get it for those full four quarters.”
Sayre will travel to North Penn-Mansfield on Thursday for their next game.
