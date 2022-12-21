TROY — The Towanda Black Knights used six bonus point wins and two forfeits to roll to a 50-21 win over the Troy Trojans in a Northern Tier League wrestling showdown on Tuesday night.
“I thought our kids wrestled pretty well,” said Towanda coach Bill Sexton. “I know Troy got off to a pretty good start this year. They’ve had some success in their early duals, and had a big win against Athens last week, so I challenged our kids to step up and try and make sure they were ready to take it to them early in the match.”
The match started at 121 pounds where Towanda’s Wyatt Stranger earned a hard-fought 7-2 win over Caleb Schwenk.
The Black Knights pushed their lead to 9-0 when Hayden Space pinned Wilder Koch in just 18 seconds at 127 pounds.
Troy got on the board when Kenyon Slater accepted a forfeit at 133.
Unfortunately for the Trojans, the Black Knights got back-to-back bonus point wins from standouts Rylee Sluyter and Riley Vanderpool at 139 and 145 pounds.
Sluyter pinned Peyton Bellows, while Vanderpool rolled to a 16-1 tech fall over Carter Austin.
“I thought we got a real good start out of Wyatt Stranger. He scored in all three periods and got us off on the right foot there,” Sexton said. “Then with Space (getting a pin), and we were able to get our two Rileys out on the mat and they picked up bonus points for us — and we kind of got rolling there.”
Those wins put the Knights up 20-6 before Troy’s Jacob Hinman earned a 9-2 decision over Chase Geurin at 152 to stop the bleeding and cut the lead to 20-9.
Towanda went on a run after that with Jace Gunther pinning William Steele at 160; Mason Higley decking Eli Randall at 172 and Sawyer Robinson getting the fall over Kael Millard at 189.
Troy’s Mason Woodward stopped the streak with a pin of his own over Tristin Conklin at 215 pounds.
Audy Vanderpool (285) and Lillie Maynard (107) both accepted forfeits for Towanda before Troy’s Konner Kerr pinned Bryghton Yale at 114 to close things out.
Towanda will face Central Columbia on Thursday with a 3 p.m. junior high start before going to the rugged Windsor Holiday Tournament next week.
Troy will compete in the Frank Wadas Memorial Tournament in Tunkhannock on Dec. 27-28.
WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Rams blanked the Sayre Redskins in a 58-0 victory on Tuesday
Wyalusing picked up forfeit wins in the 160, 172, 189, 133, 139, and 152-pound weight classes with double forfeits in the 215, 107, and 127-pound matches.
There were only four matches during the meet — with Wyalusing winning three by falls and one by major decision.
Picking up wins by fall were Zachary Fenton over Sam Gorsline at 285, Cole Patrick over Connor Garrison at 121, and Cade McMicken over Aiden Black at 145.
Picking up a 15-1 major decision win was Isaiah Harvey over Layla Bennett.
Sayre’s next match is Jan. 5 against Towanda on the road at 7 p.m. while Wyalusing is back in action on Thursday on the road against NEB at 7 p.m. as the Rams look to move to 5-2 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.