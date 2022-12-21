TROY — The Towanda Black Knights used six bonus point wins and two forfeits to roll to a 50-21 win over the Troy Trojans in a Northern Tier League wrestling showdown on Tuesday night.

“I thought our kids wrestled pretty well,” said Towanda coach Bill Sexton. “I know Troy got off to a pretty good start this year. They’ve had some success in their early duals, and had a big win against Athens last week, so I challenged our kids to step up and try and make sure they were ready to take it to them early in the match.”