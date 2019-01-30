END bowling tops Lansing
Elmira Notre Dame’s boy’s and girl’s bowling teams topped Lansing 3-1 in their respective matches on Tuesday.
The END boy’s rolled 743, 816, 803 for 2,362 while Lansing shot 767, 692, 715 for a 2,174.
Zach McClelland led the END boys with a 178-152-200-530 while Ethan Dunham rolled 163-180-145-488 and Dan Mustico shot 132-156-177-465. Anthony Lyon shot 145-138-144-427 while Collin Tolbert rolled 96-190-136-422 and Tim Bowen shot 125-131-137-393.
The END girl’s shot 738, 619, 739 for a 2,096 while Lansing shot 609, 687, 645 for a 1941.
Rachelle Williams led the END girls with a 216-156-157-529 while Imani McKay shot 162-136-148-446 and Tiyah Moffe rolled 128-121-157-406. Abigail Connolly rolled 113-105-180-398 while Erin Connolly shot 119-101-92-312 and Pauline Macapinlac rolled 94-88-97-279.
Ekat Wilson led Lansing with a 139-179-159-477.
Exhibition bowlers were Brandon Hibbard 143-135-136-414, Stephen Schmidt 118-150-145-413 and Erica Macapinlac 94-85-84-263.
Waverly girl’s bowling sweep Watkin Glen
Waverly girls swept Watkins Glen 4-0 in bowling on Tuesday while Waverly boy’s topped Watkins Glen 3-1.
Waverly girls rolled 805, 830, 938 for a 2,573 while Watkins Glen shot 762, 794, 749 for a 2,305.
Victoria Houseknecht led Waverly with a 235-212-248-695 while Mackenzie Plouse rolled 194-168-215-577 and Rachel Houseknecht shot 110-177-190-477. Sarah Uhl shot 141-140-146-427 while Kari VanAllen rolled 125-127-132-384 and Sarah Wood rolled 92-133-139-364.
Brooke Usher led Watkins Glen girls with a 167-167-127-461
Waverly boys shot 946, 1067, 943 for a 2956 while Watkins Glen rolled 953, 1029, 858 for a 2,840.
Derrick Canfield led Waverly with a 233-265-211-709 while Zach Vanderpool shot 193-279-188-660 and Matt Mauersberg rolled 187-191-172-550. Ashton Pritchard rolled 175-148-194-517 while Richard Stevens shot 158-184-171-513 and Cody Blackwell rolled 130-148-178-456.
Exhibition bowlers were Dylan Markley 134-198-182-514, Alex Pesco 176-173-163-512, Caleb Smith 187-149-113-449, Maisie Robertson 136-153-96-385, Desarie Broda 93-103-153-349, Ava Cowan 115-114-102-331 and Hanna Julian 68-50-69-187.
