SHIPPENSBURG — It was another good day for Bradford County athletes at the 2022 PIAA Track and Field Championships, as Troy’s Dustin Hagin brought home two medals, with teammate Anneliese Getola earning another, and the Towanda girls 4x400 squad also earned a spot on the podium.
The Towanda girls 4x400 team of Porschia Bennett, Eliza Fowler, Kelsea Allen-Smith and Anna Dunn took an all-time school best fourth place in the event with a time of 4 minutes, 6.23 seconds.
District 4 went 1-2-4 in the event, with Central Columbia edging out Lewisburg for the title.
Bennett, the state champion in the high jump on Friday, ran a blistering first leg of 58.15 seconds, the best first leg in the field Saturday. Towanda started in lane seven, which is where Bennett prefers to start.
“I did not expect (the 58.15 split) myself,” Bennett said. “I like the outside lanes better, it just makes me feel ahead more, so I definitely like being outside more than inside.”
She handed the baton off to Eliza Fowler who ran a 1:06 leg to keep Towanda in the hunt for the top-half of the podium. Next to get the baton was Allen-Smith who ran a split in 1:02 and handed off to Dunn in fourth place.
“I felt like Kelsea got us into a really good spot. Before I got the baton I was trying to wave her down so she could see me,” Dunn said. “I peeked over my shoulder and she was right there.”
Dunn had that position by running a 59.7 split and Towanda got a top-half finish.
“We’re very proud of ourselves, It’s just a great thing that we overcame together” Dunn said.
Troy had a successful day, as all three of their entries found the podium.
Anneliese Getola took home a fifth place finish in the girls’ 100-meter dash with a time of 12.96, a great accomplishment for her first trip to states.
Getola got off to a slow start, as she is accustomed to, but used her trademark burst in the second half of the race to overtake numerous adversaries and move up to fifth.
The only thing that could keep her away from a medal would be a disqualification, so she was careful to not get a false start.
“I just wanted to finish. I know that while I’m running it goes through my head, ‘Oh, I was slow out of the blocks.’ But I know myself, and I know that I can catch up to people, and that’s how I do it,” she said.
Teammate Dustin Hagin took home two medals on the day. He took seventh in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.82 seconds. While it was not an improvement on last year’s fifth place finish, Hagin was still happy with it.
“I didn’t have my best race. I will say that I hit a hard stumble at the second and third hurdle,” he said. “That’s the whole point of the race. Anything can happen and I still managed to not get last and that’s important in the final so I’m happy.”
Hagin has been hurdling for years, but his other event, the triple jump, is an event he has only been doing for a few weeks now. His progress was rapid, and he finally hit the 45-foot mark Saturday, jumping 45 feet even on his second attempt for his scoring jump, good enough to take fourth, just eight inches out of the gold medal position.
“(The 45-foot jump) Definitely makes me wish I did triple jump sooner,” Hagin said.
It’s likely the end of an outstanding career for Hagin, who will be attending the prestigious Berklee College of Music this fall.
“I can definitely say I have appreciated my time in track,” he said. “I’ve gained so many different skills that you don’t gain in other things. But, it has given me some skills for the future that I will always treasure.”
Northeast Bradford’s Gracelyn Laudermilch took 14th in the 3,200 with a time of 11:35.64
Out of Tioga County, Williamson boys’ 4x800 relay took second with a time of 8:10.86. District 4’s Hughesville won the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.