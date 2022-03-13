HERSHEY — For the past year Athens senior Gavin Bradley went to bed with a heartbreaking 3-2 loss in last season’s state final hanging over him — literally.
“When I lost in the state final I have a piece of paper and I taped it to my ceiling over my bed, and on that piece of paper it says all the feelings (I had) when I lost in the state finals,” Bradley said. “I woke up to that every single day.”
That paper can finally come off his ceiling and his name can join some elite company on “The Wall” in Athens’ wrestling room.
Bradley scored a reversal and takedown in the third period on his way to a 4-3 win over Montoursville’s Branden Wentzel as he captured the 113-pound PIAA Class AA state championship on Saturday afternoon at the Giant Center in Hershey.
The Athens senior pushed the pace like he does every match but was unable to get a takedown early in the state final.
After a scoreless first period, Wentzel chose the bottom position and Bradley put him on his feet and trailed 1-0. The Wildcat was in position twice for takedowns on the edge, but was whistled out of bounds before securing the two.
Bradley’s constant shots and action did get a stall warning against Wentzel with time winding down in the second. The match also featured three stoppages for blood time due to a cut on the bridge of the Montoursville wrestlers nose.
“If we score three or four points it’s usually not in our favor because it’s a tactical match and that’s not our strength,” said Athens head coach Shawn Bradley, who is also Gavin’s uncle. “We had some shots on the edge, some great shots early that we didn’t finish but he listened. He listened and he stayed with the game plan and just kept wrestling, stayed down, kept pressuring, got a stall call — probably could have gotten a couple more.”
The Athens grappler surprised Wentzel and most people watching when he chose to go on bottom to start the third period.
“We’ve never taken bottom on (Wentzel). That kid thought he was going to be up 1-0 in the third period and then we said, we’re going down and he’s like oh (crap),” said Shawn Bradley, who noted assistant coaches Jay White and David White believed taking bottom was the smart move. “The guys both said (taking down) will be a game changer. He’s planning on being up 1-0 in the third period and with us needing to pressure him to get a takedown.”
The move paid off as Bradley was able to get a reversal with 1:41 remaining in the third to take a 2-1 lead. Bradley rode Wentzel for 22 seconds before a stalemate forced a restart. The Wildcat decided to let him loose and the match was tied at 2-2 with 1:19 left.
Bradley continued to push the pace and would score a takedown with 21 seconds left to take a 4-2 lead.
“Just execute my style, wrestle my style, listen to my coaches — that’s all I wanted to do. That’s all I needed to do,” Bradley said.
He let Wentzel up with 10 seconds left and was able to use his feet to hold on for the victory and end his high school career with a state championship.
When the final buzzer sounded, Bradley — who is known to be quiet and extremely humble — let his emotions fly as he ran around the mat multiple times pumping his fists to the delight of thousands inside the Giant Center.
“It was to all those guys my whole life who have just been looking down on me,” Bradley said of his celebration. “Those guys in the state finals, the guys with all these other people having their moment and now it’s my moment. You can’t let a moment pass. You have to remember a moment and keep on going forward every single day in your life.”
His coach believes the celebration was 365 days in the making following the tough loss in last year’s state final.
“It’s pent up, you know, hurt is how I would say it ... That’s something that lives with you and luckily he had one more chance to come back and correct that. It hurts (to lose in the finals) so that was just pure elation because it was a release. He was like, ‘I did it. It’s over,’” Shawn Bradley said.
That kind of emotion is what makes wrestling so special, according to the Athens coach.
“It’s what makes this sport so great, you’ve got all these people in the arena cheering. This place got loud and all these people wanted to see Gavin win,” he said.
Bradley was just living in the moment — and doing a pretty good impression of a certain golf legend.
“To come out here and to win (was special) ... I mean I didn’t want to act like that but it was just one of those things — like when Tiger Woods sinks a putt to win a tournament,” Bradley said.
Just like in his loss to Wyoming Area’s Jaden Pepe in last year’s final, Wentzel was trying to slow down the pace and get a close win.
“These guys (Jay and David White) both told me earlier what was going to happen. Jay and David were expecting him to drop to a knee. I said ‘No way, he’s going to wrestle.’ And they said, ‘No, he’s going to stay down, and try to keep the pace slow and wrestle the edge,’” coach Bradley said.
The Athens coach was expecting the match to play out more like Bradley’s 11-8 win over Wentzel in last week’s regional final — except he was hoping to get takedowns without giving up points.
“Last week we made a ton of mistakes. We gave up a reversal and a weak takedown. Plus we gave a ton of free points. We got five takedowns and we barely won a match, so this week I said lets cut down on those mistakes. He did it last night against a really tough kid and he did it again today,” coach Bradley said.
A big decision in the match was whether Bradley should try to ride Wentzel or continue to cut him and work on his feet.
“That was an argument, I’ll admit. I wanted to ride longer and Jay (wanted to) cut him. Basically we compromised and I said get on his ankle until they make you let go, you have no stall calls, and then when he got out there were 10 seconds left. Then he did the country mile I guess and pulled it out,” the Athens coach said.
The game plan worked out for Bradley who is now the eighth state champion in school history, joining Doug Rhoades (1975), Pat Kelly (1978), Dave Kennedy (1985), Paul Keysaw (1986), Derrick Morgan (2002), David White (2010) and Brian Courtney (2016-2017).
“It means a lot to be up there with those guys. Those guys are great (wrestlers) and to be up there with them is big,” said Gavin Bradley on getting his name under the state champion list on The Wall. “I’ve been looking at that for a long time and to finally get it means a lot.”
For any high school coach it’s a great moment to watch one of your wrestlers win a state title. For Shawn Bradley that is certainly the case, but getting to coach his nephew to a championship in Hershey is extra special.
“It’s definitely different. Gavin endures a lot of crap from me. Just like (my son) Nate did. Just like (my son) Nick did. You’re always a little bit harder on your kids. I thank Jay because sometimes Jay has to step in and say ‘Hey that’s enough.’ And it was the same way with David. I had to be that buffer (for Jay),” Shawn Bradley said. “You want to see your kids do well and it’s not easy. It’s hard to coach your own kids. I’m honestly glad that Gavin did that celebration because I didn’t have a chance to just break down on the mat.”
For Gavin, winning a state title is something he’s always wanted and he understands that he wouldn’t be on top of the podium without his coaches, teammates and his dad, Kyle.
“It means a lot. These coaches mean everything to me. Uncle Shawn means everything to me. Jay White means everything to me. David White means everything to me. Most of all, my dad means everything to me and everybody that’s in my support system, truly means everything to me and they help me out through thick and thin,” he said. “Yeah, I won a state title but it doesn’t mean anything without those guys because they are the ones that surround me and make me who I am. They are the ones that make Gavin Bradley.”
Bradley ends his high school career as a four-time state medalist with 152 wins, which is good for third all-time on the Athens’ wins list behind David White (163) and Brian Courtney (153).
