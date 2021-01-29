Things are tougher for wrestlers this year.
The offseason wasn’t normal. The postseason this year will be different with the addition of a Super Regional.
For many wrestlers it can be hard taking on new challenges.
For Athens’ Gavin Bradley the bigger the challenge, the better he gets.
The Wildcats junior already has been a state medalist, but he has the drive to try and get to the top of the state podium.
“The kid just loves to compete and he would probably try to wrestle a grizzly bear if someone told him he couldn’t win,” Athens coach Shawn Bradley said. “Gavin would prefer to wrestle the best kid in our room for the complete practice even though he isn’t winning the entire time — that approach has paid dividends for him and will continue to do so.”
While the offseason was hard this year. There weren’t the same amount of matches to go to, and the same competition to prepare for the year. Bradley and some of his teammates found ways to keep working hard.
“Crazy offseason starting the week after states,” Shawn Bradley said. “A good portion of national-level off-season wrestling is in the spring and we were not able to wrestle. I think Gavin wrestled about 80 matches between his freshman and sophomore seasons — obviously we missed those opportunities this year.
“That being said, Gavin and a few of our other kids didn’t stop working. Gavin has worked extremely hard at focusing on some weaknesses that cost him a higher spot on the podium last season. Thus far this season he has been successful in those areas against some pretty good competition. He will need to continue to work hard and improve on mistakes in certain positions if he hopes to reach his goals this season.”
With everything going on, many area wrestlers are still struggling to get to 10 matches wrestled this year.
Bradley has wrestled 15 matches, and is 15-0 on the year. He isn’t the only Wildcats wrestler off to a strong start as Kaden Setzer is 14-2, Chris Bathgate is 12-3, Karter Rude is 13-3, Joshua Courtney is 8-3, Mason Vanderpool is 9-2 and Zach Starusky is 10-4 among wrestlers who all have won at least double as many matches as they have lost this year.
“First and foremost, there have been more important things happening in the world and a lot of people are struggling,” Shawn Bradley said. “We are very grateful that our kids currently have the opportunity to compete this season. Many thanks to the PIAA, the NTL and our school administration for letting the kids have some sense of normalcy.
“For the Athens kids, they are extremely lucky that coach Jay White is willing to spend countless hours seeking out competition opportunities. He has probably adjusted our schedule more than 25 times so far this season. He has also gone above and beyond trying to help kids at other are schools also have an opportunity to compete.”
CANTON SHUTDOWN
It was supposed to be a big week for the Canton Warriors.
They had two of the biggest non-league matchups of the season scheduled this week, as they should have been at Benton on Wednesday and at Warrior Run on Thursday.
Instead the Canton wrestling program wound up being shut down for 10 days.
The soonest Canton could return to the mats is Feb. 5.
“We had two positive cases today, one last night and one this morning,” Canton coach Lyle Wesneski said. “When I talked to the superintendent it was in the best interest to quarantine everybody for 10 days and get through this tough spot. No one’s fault, we are doing what we are supposed to do. This could happen to anybody at anytime.
“We are going to take the ten days. We can resume practice next Friday Feb. 5, practice the fifth, sixth, seventh and then try and get a couple matches in early in the week before we go to sectionals. If teams don’t wrestle us I understand we will keep practicing and be ready for sectionals when they roll around.”
They had some key non-league matchups this week, with matches at Benton and at Warrior Run, that will be postponed, and they also lost a number of NTL matchups.
It may be hard to make up some of the matches as Canton will have a short turnaround before the North Section Tournament starts on the 12th.
Canton’s match against Sayre this week is already canceled with no makeup date.
Canton postponed a match with Troy last week, and then they didn’t wrestle at the Jarvis Duals on Saturday.
The Warriors did wrestle and beat Hughesville on Monday night.
The Warriors hope to make up the match with Troy and then on the 9th they take on Montoursville.
The one positive for the Warriors is they can be back for sectionals.
“The two kids that were positive now once they have their 10 days up, they are both off Feb. 2nd, they are good, there is no chance of them getting quarantined, no chance of them close contact through the postseason, that’s an advantage down the road. You know in 5 weeks it will happen to someone sooner or later,” Wesneski said.
“We are very fortunate that we had enough time to get the 10 days and get through this tough spell and had it been a week later we would be in trouble WE are fortunate we have the time to do it. We went down disinfected the room. The kids have done everything we asked of them, wear masks, shower, disinfect, we check their temps every day, check for symptoms. The two guys we had we recognized symptoms and we told them to stay home and it helped us I think.”
All other sports teams at Canton are currently still playing their games as scheduled. However, Wyalusing did postpone their girls basketball game against Canton on Thursday due to the Wyalusing Health and Safety plan they are following.
Canton has gone through something similar in the fall when football shut down, so many of the athletes have been here before and know how to get through this.
“I told them, we all know at some point you are going to have some type of adversity, how are you going to deal with it,” Wesneski said. “They had it in shut down, got shut down had four games (in football). We are going to have guys go in with nine matches, that’s it. But, the ultimate goal is to get to the postseason and that’s how it works, I guess do the best we can do, they aer competitors, they will be fine.”
NO NORTHSECTION HOF THIS YEAR
This year there won’t be a North Section Hall of Fame induction class.
With minimal crowds due to Covid, they didn’t want to have wrestlers not able to be recognized in front of a crowd if they got inducted.
Towanda wrestling also won’t have a Hall of Fame induction this year.
TOWANDA QUAD
A pair of area teams will take to the mats in Towanda on Saturday as the Black Knights host the Dandy Mini Mart Duals.
Towanda will bring Sullivan County, Western Wayne and Danville in for the duals.
Each team will wrestle three matches and wrestling starts at 10 a.m.
The first match will see Western Wayne against Towanda in the new gym and Danville and Sullivan County in the old gym.
In round two the Black Knights and Sullivan County meet in the new gym and Danville and Western Wayne compete in the old gym.
In the final match Danville takes on Towanda in the new gym and Western Wayne meets Sullivan County.
There will be no visiting fans permitted at the event.
WRESTLER OF THE WEEK
Athens’ Karter Rude had a dominant week for the Wildcats.
Rude won the Jarvis Tournament at 160 pounds, pinning his way through the weight class. Not only did he pin each opponent, but every pin was in the first period, and all of them were in less than 1:10.
Rude followed that up with a pin against Towanda during a dual meet on Tuesday.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
The Athens Wildcats crowned four champions (Gavin Bradley, Kaden Setzer, Karter Rude and Chris Bathgate) at the annual Jarvis Tournament over the weekend.
The Wildcats then followed that up with a win over Towanda in NTL wrestling action.
The Wildcats have had a strong start to the season, with some non-league wins over teams like Line Mountain, and they only have one NTL loss this year — to Canton.
MATCHUP TO WATCH:
A pair of non-league matchups featuring NTL teams could be big showdowns in District 4.
On Tuesday the Athens wrestling team hosts Muncy.
On Thursday the Wyalusing wrestling team heads to Montgomery.
While Muncy has been shorthanded at times this year, and haven’t had the same success record wise, they have some key wrestlers in their lineup.
Ty Nixon and Bryce Vollman are each 8-1 on the year for Muncy and Scott Johnson is 9-0, while Tristen Ditzler and Phil McCormick are 7-2.
Standout Ethan Gush is 4-0 on the year, but hasn’t been in the lineup in recent matches.
Recently Nixon wrestled 160, Vollman 138, Johnson 126, McCormick 113 and Ditzler was at 189.
It is possible McCormick could wrestle Athens standout Gavin Bradley or Joshua Courtney. Johnson could see Mason Vanderpool, while Vollman could see Kaden Setzer. Nixon could wrestle Karter Rude and Ditzler could see Colin Rosh, or it’s possible he could wind up in a big matchup with Athens’ Zachary Stafursky.
Bradley is 15-0 on the year for Athens and Courtney is 8-3. Vanderpool is 9-2 and Setzer is 14-2, while Rude is 13-3, Stafursky is 10-4 and Rosh has five wins this year.
Montgomery has had a strong season and are state ranked.
They have a 32-31 win over Benton this year and a 41-24 win over Selinsgrove. They also beat Central Columbia, Jersey Shore, Milton and Mifflinburg this year.
The only loss for Montgomery is 46-17 to Gettysburg.
Montgomery did see three NTL teams at the Flynn Propane Duals in Towanda, beating Towanda 61-12, Troy 52-16 and Williamson 63-12.
Caden Finck is 12-2 for Montgomery and Blake Snyder is 13-1. Hunter Leet is 11-3, Conner Harer and Devon Deem are each 14-0. Kaide Drick is 11-3 and Colby Springman is 10-4, while Ben Marino is 10-3.
Breannan Emery is 8-3 on the year.
In there last match Harer was at 145, Deem was at 152, Drick was at 160, Springman was at 172, Marino at 189. Emery was at 106, Snyder was at 120, Leet was at 132.
Key wrestlers for Wyalusing are Clayton Carr (6-0); Hunter Manahan (5-1); Skyler Manahan (5-1); Colbrin Nolan (5-0); Nicholas Woodruff (6-0): and Zach Shaffer (5-1).
Skyler Manahan could face Harer and Woodruff could see Deem. Nolan could wrestle Drick and Brian Arnold (3-1) could face Springman, while Shaffer could wrestle Marino.
Carr could face Emery in a big 106-pound matchup and Hunter Manahan or Owen Hadlock (4-2) could face Leet.
WRESTLING IN COLLEGE:
Athens graduate Brian Courtney, a redshirt junior at Virginia, earned his first ACC Dual meet win last week when he beat Sam Hillegas of Virginia Tech 8-3.
Virginia lost the match 19-15 to No. 8 ranked Virginia Tech.
Courtney fell behind in the match 2-0 early, before an escape and a takedown gave him a 3-2 lead. Another escape and takedown by Courtney made it 6-2 and after an escape by Hillegas the Athens grad got another takedown for the win.
Courtney is 5-1 on the year, with a pair of pins. He is 35-19 in his career.
Virginia Tech hosts Pitt today.
Athens grad AJ Burkhart and Troy grad Sheldon Seymour each wrestle for Lehigh. Burkhart was in the lineup for the team’s last dual meet. The most recent match for Lehigh, against Drexel, was canceled. Lehigh next wrestles Saturday when they host Binghamton.
