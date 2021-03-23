The NTL named their wrestling all-stars recently.
Athens’ Gavin Bradley was the wrestler of the year after taking second at states at 113 pounds.
The Canton coaching staff of Lyle Wesneski, Chris Landis, Dereck Leiby, Jeremy Route, Randy Gilliland and Bill Holland was the coaching staff of the year.
The first team was: 106 pounds: Clayton Carr, Fr., Wyalusing: 14-3, North Section runner-up, District 4 qualifier. 113: Gavin Bradley, Jr., Athens: 40-2, North Section champ; District 4 champ; NE Regional champ; East Super Region runner-up; PIAA state runner-up. 120: Isaac Landis, Sr., Canton: 7-4, North Section champ; District 4 qualifier. 126: Seth Seymour, Jr., Troy North Section champion; District 4 5th place; NE Regional qualifier. 132: Bailey Ferguson, So., Canton: 6-3; North Section runner-up; District 4 qualifier. 138: Hayden Ward, So., Canton: 11-3, North Section champ; District 4 runner-up; NE Regional qualifier. 145: Hudson Ward, Fr., Canton: 10-2, North Section 3rd, District 4 qualifier.
152: Nick Woodruff, Jr., Wyalusing; 16-5, North Section champ; District 4 5th; NE Regional qualifier. 160: Riley Parker, So., Canton: 10-3, North Section champ, District 4 6th; 172: Kohen Lehman, So., NP-Liberty: 17-8, North Section champ; District 4 4th; NE Regional 3rd; East Super Region 6th. 189: Zach Shaffer, Sr., Wyalusing: 12-7, North Section runner-up; District 4 6th. 215: Clay Watkins, Sr., Towanda: 17-8, North Section champ; District 4 5th; NE Regional 4tth. 285: Kade Sottolano, Jr., Williamson: 30-4, North Section champ; District 4 3rd; NE Regional qualifier.
The second team consists of 106: Cohen Landis, Fr., Canton: 9-2, North Section 3rd place; District 4 qualifier. 113: Joseph Schwenck, Sr., Troy: 14-11, North Section runner-up; District 4 6th. 120: Mason Vanderpool, Fr., Athens: 14-6, North Section runner-up 2nd place, District 4 qualifier. 126: Jacob Courtney, So., Athens: 16-11, North Section 3rd place; District 4 6th place. 132: Patriot June, Sr., NP-Liberty. 8-5, North Section 3rd place; District 4 qualifier. 138: Kaden Setzer, Jr., Athens; 26-9, North Section runner-up; District 4 5th place, NE Regional qualifier. 145: Joel Hultz, Fr., Williamson: 12-14, North Section 4th place. 152: Michael Davis, Fr., Canton: 5-4, North Section runner-up, District 4 qualifier and Evan Johnson, Sr., Towanda. 160: Karter Rude, Jr., Athens: 24-9, North Section 3rd place: District 4 qualifier. 172: Zach Stafursky, Sr., Athens: 21-12, North Section runner-up, District 4 qualifier. 189: Derek Atherton-Ely, Sr., Canton: 11-2, North Section 3rd place: District 4 qualifier. 215: Mike Sipps, Jr., Williamson: 22-8, North Section runner-up; District 4 6th. 285: Alex Perez, Sr., Towanda: 12-7, North Section runner-up, District 4 qualifier.
The NTL coaches also recognized Athens assistant coach Jay White for organizing all the tournaments.
“The NTL Wrestling Coaches Association would like to give special thanks to Coach Jay White in recognition of his efforts by organizing tournaments to provide wrestling opportunities during this Covid distrusted season.”
