QUARTERFINALS: Athens junior Gavin Bradley scored a 6-4 win in his 113-pound quarterfinal bout on Friday morning at the PIAA Championships in Hershey.
Bradley opened the scoring with a single-leg takedown 11 seconds into his bout against Bentworth’s Chris Vargo. After a short ride, Bradley cut Vargo (17-2) free to make it 2-1. A counter into a double-leg shot resulted in another takedown and a 4-1 lead for Bradley, who went to a leg ride. He was called for an illegal hold in the late stages of the period while attempting to turn Vargo with a power-half to make it 4-2 through two minutes.
Bradley, the East Super Region runner-up, took neutral to begin the second period and struck for his third takedown at the 1:14 mark. After briefly riding legs, Bradley cut Vargo free once again and the score stood at 6-4 at the end of the period.
Vargo, a freshman, was unable to work free from the bottom in the third period as Bradley rode the full two minutes.
Bainey advanced to the semifinals with a 4-2 decision over Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Adam Schweitzer.
SEMIFINALS: Athens junior Gavin Bradley will wrestle for a state title later today after recording a 10-7 decision over Coen Bainey of Bald Eagle Area in the 113-pound semifinals of the PIAA Championships in Hershey.
Bradley connected on an early shot to lead Bainey 2-1 through a period of their semifinal bout.
A takedown at the 1:25 mark of the middle frame made it 4-1 before Bradley opted to cut Bainey loose at 1:12. Bradley kept a high-paced attack and the pressure paid off when he finished a low-leg shot with 15 seconds remaining in the period.
Bainey pulled to within 6-4 after hitting a switch to begin the final frame. Bradley escaped, but Bainey went back on the attack and closed to within 7-6 after a takedown with 50 seconds remaining.
Cutting Bradley free, Bainey looked to level the bout but Bradley squeezed off a low outside shot that found its mark for what proved to be a bout-clinching takedown.
FINAL: Bradley dropped a 3-2 match to Jaden Pepe of Wyoming Area in the 113-pound final.
In the first period Bradley worked off front headlocks/Pepe from double underhooks. Pepe scores takedown off a double-leg shot near the edge of the mat with :14 left in first period. Secured both ankles for the T2. 2-0
Pepe takes down for the second period, Bradley cuts him. Tons of restarts as Pepe works the edge from a low stance. Bradley hit for stalling at 1:25, Pepe hit at :24 by official Bryant Meckley. 3-0 end of period
Bradley takes down for the third, escapes seven seconds in. Bradley with a solid shot on Pepe's left leg after a restart with a minute left, no takedown. Three more restarts lead to a stalling point for Bradley, making it 3-2 with :17 left. Bradley gets off a final shot and tries to get his head under Pepe's right leg, Pepe defends to become Wyoming Area's first champ.
Pepe (69-4) won the last two meetings this season over Bradley, 9-6 and 3-2, after losing 5-3 in NE regional final. Pepe is a state champ after placing third at 106 last season.
