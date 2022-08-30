Bradley, Taylor win TGC Invitational

WYSOX — The Towanda Golf Club held its annual invitational over the weekend, with the pairing of Cody Taylor and Andrew Bradley walking away as champions.
It is the duo’s second straight Invitational win, and their third overall. Taylor has also won the event a fourth time with another partner.
The pair shot a 64 on Friday, a 63 on Saturday and a 68 on Sunday to finish the weekend 18-under par with a total score of 195.
The competition was close, as Bradley and Taylor entered the final day of play tied for the lead with the team of Andrew Hill and Mike Stokes, who ultimately finished just one stroke behind in second place.
