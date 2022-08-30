Bradley, Taylor win TGC Invitational

Cody Taylor and Andrew Bradley captured the 2022 Towanda Golf Club Invitational championship this past weekend.

 Photo Provided

WYSOX — The Towanda Golf Club held its annual invitational over the weekend, with the pairing of Cody Taylor and Andrew Bradley walking away as champions.

It is the duo’s second straight Invitational win, and their third overall. Taylor has also won the event a fourth time with another partner.