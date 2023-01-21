TOWANDA — Saturday night’s rivalry showdown between the Towanda and Wyalusing wrestling teams will feature a new trophy honoring two legendary coaches who passed away last year.
In addition to the Standing Stone trophy being handed out, the top wrestler of the match for each team will receive the first annual Branish/Schnure Memorial Award.
“We are going to institute something new this year. We’re going to do a Branish/Schnure Memorial Award, basically picking a wrestler of the match for each team. It will be picked by their coaching staff and will be awarded afterwards,” said Towanda coach Bill Sexton.
Ed Branish began the Towanda wrestling program, while Karl Schnure took over Wyalusing’s program in its fifth season — and both helped make their programs the powerhouses they have become.
“It’s going to be a perpetual award that we’re going to give out every year. There will be a plaque in each of our lobbies basically remembering two men that were giants in our programs ... both of them put our programs on the map across the league, district and state,” Sexton said.
Towanda will host Wyalusing tonight at 7 p.m.
