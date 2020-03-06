Keegan Braund slapped the mat emphatically. The senior heavyweight from Athens had picked up a fall early in the second period in the preliminary round of the PIAA Class AA State Wrestling Tournament. The Athens Wildcat made his state debut one to remember, winning by fall in 2:34 over Sawyer Morgan of Bishop McDevitt. It was the only win of the day for the three Athens Wildcat wrestlers competing at the Giant Center.
It was a cagy first period between the two 285 pound wrestlers. The only real exchange was a body lock by Morgan that Braund thought better of getting involved in.
“I noticed he was pretty strong so I bailed out of that body lock,” Braund said. “I knew I could tire him out and so I just got back to my handfighting.”
The fireworks were in the second period. Braund started the period on bottom and had one of the most memorable moments of his wrestling career. He got to his feet, went to turn in, and saw an opening.
“When I turned around I noticed (Morgan) hadn’t gotten up quick enough,” he said.
What happened next was a move he couldn’t really put into words, but mostly resembled a football tackle as he took Morgan to his back with plenty of time to work for a fall.
After getting the full set of nearfall points, Braund heard his coaches telling him to lift the elbow of Morgan to force Morgan’s shoulder blades to go to the mat. But, according to Braund, he didn’t listen.
“I heard them say, ‘lift his elbow, lift his elbow’”, said Braund. “But I was focused on lifting his head off the mat and that’s what I did.”
It worked. 34 seconds into the second period Braund got the fall, bringing the Athens faithful to their feet and garnering a strong reaction from his corner.
“For a kid to come down here and do that, I couldn’t be prouder,” Athens assistant coach Jay White said. “What a thrill. First match here and to get a pin.”
According to White, Braund followed the gameplan to a T.
“We wanted him to tire Morgan out and do a lot of handfighting early on,” said White.
Braund’s day started with a tough 3-0 loss to Southwest regional champion Jalen Stephens, who only has one loss of the year, but it was certainly a performance to be proud of.
“Just one mistake,” White said. “Keegan was staying patient and then decided near the end of the second period to take a shot and it wasn’t a very good one.”
That shot opened the door for an easy go-behind for Stephens, who was on the ropes. Braund was pushing the pace and had already forced a stall warning from neutral midway through the second period.
Regardless, Braund and the staff were happy about his day.
“He shouldn’t hang his head at all after today,” said White. “He’s wrestling really well right now and if he continues to wrestle like that he will have a medal around his neck on Saturday.”
Braund will take on Joshua Schaffer of Northern Lehigh in second round consolations Friday Morning.
Northeast Regional Champion Gavin Bradley suffered a tough Round of 16 loss to Easton Toth. Bradley got a takedown right off the whistle to start the match and seemed confident when he cut Toth after they went out of bounds.
“He probably got a little overconfident there,” said White. “At the same time, we knew Toth’s length could cause problems for Gavin when Gavin was on top.”
Bradley went for another quick takedown off the whistle after giving up the point, but that’s where things started to go south. The lanky Toth got his leg back in time, and had an easy finish for a takedown and he rode out the rest of the first period.
With Bradley choosing neutral to start the second, he gave up another takedown before he eventually put Toth in a bad position and got a reversal late in the period to make the score 5-4 heading to the third and final period. Toth chose bottom and Bradley worked for a turn, but, despite drawing a stall call on Toth, couldn’t get it and had to cut Toth loose after the two went out of bounds with 15 seconds remaining. Bradley couldn’t get a takedown and dropped a tough 6-4 bout.
“We will go back to the hotel and evaluate things,” White said. “There’s no reason he can’t wrestle back for a medal.”
Bradley will take on Connor Saylor of Hickory in consolation action Friday morning.
The third Athens state qualifier, Alex West, had his Cinderella season come to an end Thursday at the GIANT Center. He faced Riley Robell of Bishop McDevitt in the round of sixteen and dropped the match by fall in 1:50. In the consolation first round West dropped a narrow 5-4 decision to Alec Snyder of Western Wayne.
Snyder went ahead with a takedown late in the third period and while West was able to escape, he couldn’t quite get the go-ahead takedown as his best opportunity was blown dead for out of bounds.
“He had what he wanted there at the end, he just ran out of space and time,” said White.
