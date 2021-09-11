SAYRE— Sayre quarterback Brayden Horton was a jack of all trades for the Redskins rushing for 92-yards, throwing for 120-yards, and scoring five touchdowns in a 63-14 victory over CMVT on Friday night in Sayre.
After missing several players the previous week in a unexpected loss to Cowanesque Valley, Sayre returned this week with an almost complete bill of health and it was enough to easily dispatch the Rams.
“It was a good effort and it was nice having most of our linemen back but the backups stepped up and played well too,” Sayre head coach Kevin Gorman said. “David Northrup was our only running back and we made Dylan Watkins a running back in a two day span so he did a nice job and Brayden did a nice job so overall I think it was a really good team effort.”
Brayden Horton finished the game going 10-17 with 120-yards in the air and ran for 92-yards on the ground including four rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown. Both head coaches complimented his performance.
“I thought we improved since the first two weeks. You know they are a very tough opponent and their passing game is unbelievable,” CMVT head coach Mark Varner said. “I thought we held them in check for a little bit but when you play a passing game that talented they will find a ways sometimes you have to give the other team and that player credit.”
Gorman believes there is still room to grow for Horton, but he is improving each week.
“I thought he handled himself pretty well and I still think that we and he can get better making some decisions with the football throwing,” Gorman said. “We had some drops at the wide receiver position so overall I think Brayden played a really great game but there is room for improvement.”
CMVT did not have any passing yards, however Rams running back Toby Zajac had a strong showing rushing for 102-yards on 24 rushing attempts.
“I think we need to tighten some things down in that first half because next week it is a different type of team in Montgomery and if we don’t start tightening things down it will be a rough patch for us so overall I think our defense did alright,” Gorman said.
Sayre had several contributors in the run game. Northrup ran for 56-yards, Watkins ran for 61-yards and backup quarterback Tanner Green ran for 59-yards.
As for the Sayre receivers, Luke Horton had two catches for 30-yards, Josh Arnold had four catches for 58-yards, and Jackson Hubbard had two catches for 32-yards.
One of the biggest problems for CMVT was holding on to the football. The Rams fumbled four times and quarterback Caden Long was 0-2 with an interception.
CMVT next plays Holy Cross Saturday Sep. 18 at 1 p.m. Sayre looks to keep the winning ways going on the road against Montgomery on Friday Sep. 17 at 7 p.m.
