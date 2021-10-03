SAYRE – Huntingdon Bearcats traveled over three hours by bus to face the Redskins and finished with Sayre thumping them by a 39-6 score. Zack Garrity led the Sayre on the ground with 88 yards on nine carries while Brayden Horton managed the air attack with 229 passing yards.
The squad exchanged initial possession, but Sayre truck first with a four-play drive. The big plays coming with Horton connecting to Kaden Bennett for 40 yards and ended with a 13-yard thundering run by David Northrup. Aiden Ennis added the PAT.
After a quick punt from the Bearcats, the Redskins pounded the ball on the ground with Garrity rumbling for runs of 15 and 6 yards. Northrup added a run of 17 yards, breaking tackles along the home sideline, to the fifteen. After a Horton incompletion, the senior quarterback, called his own number and sliced through the defense for score and a 13-0 lead.
Following a sack of Huntington’s freshman quarterback, Eric Mykut, by Donovan Wynn and a few of his friends, the Bearcats punted.
Sayre used a big play again. Horton hit Glenn Romberger on a short pass play, but Romberger broke tackles at midfield and raced to the 17 for a 55-yard gain. A fifteen-yard run by Jake Bennett moved the ball to the five. Jake Bennett took the rock on the next play and plowed over through the line for the score. 19-0.
The Redskins didn’t take their foot off the pedal and score again before the half.
Horton tossed a 50-yard score to Josh Arnold, only to have the play called back on a penalty. Undaunted, Horton went to the air on the very next play for a 41-yard TD strike to Luke Horton, who caught the ball in stride and glided into the endzone for a 25-0 halftime lead.
At the half, the Redskins tallied 300 yards of total offense, splitting nearly 50/50 on the ground and air while holding the Bearcats to just 35 yards of total offense.
Huntington started the second half with a big play. Mykut tossed a screen to Collin Claar, who sliced through the defense for a 26-yard gain. A roughing the passer call tacked on another 15 yards to the Redskins’ 27-yard line. And that’s where the Sayre defense held the Bearcats, who failed to convert on fourth-and-ten at the 27.
On Sayre’s next possession, Garrity fumbled and Gunner Singleton recovered at the Redskins’ 35-yard line.
Again, the home team defense stood tough allowing only one big play – a 20-yard pass from Myrut – but then went backwards and gave up the ball on Sayre’s 21.
Sayre coach Sean Flynn then collapsed on the sideline with 4:26 remaining in the third quarter and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance as a shocked home crowd watch.
“Coach Flynn is a good coach,” said Sayre head coach Kevin Gorman. “The kids really gravitate towards Coach Flynn. He’s the SRO and has been at the school for two or three years now. So, obviously, the kids see him all the time. It was definitely a scary situation. We wish him the best and hopefully everything works out. He was responding and everything. I thought our kids kind of settle themselves down and then came out with a little fire underneath them. Zack Garrity runs the ball hard, but he really ran it hard on that drive. I think it’s something they built off of. I told them, ‘Hey, guys, let’s finish this game for him’ and they did it.”
And Garrity ran hard, breaking tackles on runs of 11 and 36 yards. Bennett added a tough run of 12 yards. Brayden Horton ran 15 yards before Garrity score from the two. Bennett bobbled the placement on the kick, but scooped up the ball and ran it in for the conversion and a 33-0 lead.
The Redskins only needed one play to score on the next possession. Horton had a little pitch-and-catch with Jackson Hubbard, who went to cupboard on a 69-yard score. The Bearcats blocked the point after.
Huntington avoided the shutout when Jack Foster intercepted a Horton pass in the game’s waning minutes. He raced 82 yards for the game’s final score: 39-6.
Northrup added to Sayre’s balanced ground game with 54 yards and Jake Bennett added 46 more. The Redskins also had three receivers with over fifty yards receiving: Glenn Romberger, Luke Horton, and Jackson Hubbard.
Sayre hosts Troy next week at the Lockhart Street Bowl in a big NTL ground-and-pound game.
