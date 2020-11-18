The NTL coaches named their cross country all-stars.
Athens' Emma Bronson and Zion Laudermilch of Wyalusing led the all-star lists as runners of the year.
For the boys along with Laudermilch earning runner of the year, the first team is Wyalusing's Justin Hiduk; CV's Seth Neal; Athens' Connor Dahl, Matt Gorsline and Kyle Anthony; CV's Owen Cummings and NP-Mansfield's Noah Shedden.
The second team has Troy's Owen Williams' Wyalusing's Eleazor Laudermilch; Jaden Wise of Towanda; NEB's Norman Strauss; Justin Lynch of Athens; Michael Skipper of Canton and Clayton Petlock of Wyalusing.
For the girls, along with Bronson earning top runner honors, the first team is Wyalusing's Catherine Brown; Kayla Beebe and Sierra Allen; Wellsboro's Julia DeCamp; Carrie Claypool of Sayre; NEB's Melanie Shumway and Troy's Lilly Depew.
The second team is Athens' Thea Bentley; Sydney Taylor, Julia Colton and Rachel Kingsley of Troy; Wyalusing's Madison Patton; Canton's Sara Saar and Wellsboro's Havah Simcox.
The Athens coaching staff of Mike Bronson, Scott Riley and Mark Johnson was the boys' coaching staff of the year. The Wyalusing staff of Jim Schools and Ellen Coates was the girls' coaching staff of the year.
