MANSFIELD — On a routine foul call midway through the second quarter, there was confusion on the Wellsboro bench.
A foul that looked to have been committed by Jordyn Abernathy was called on Cathryn Brought.
By the time Wellsboro Head Coach Maureen Poirier realized it indeed was called on her senior leader, Brought had picked up her fourth foul on the ensuing inbounds play.
All of a sudden, a promising start, with Wellsboro jumping out to an early 9-0 lead at Mansfield against the Lady Tigers, looked like it would be wasted. When the North Penn Mansfield Lady Tigers put the pressure on after Brought exited due to foul trouble, they took the lead and extended it to 31-23 at half.
For a team that has struggled to score like Wellsboro has, that could have been insurmountable. Instead, Wellsboro played a half that could define their season, owning the boards and getting to the foul line as they rallied back to beat their Route 15 rivals, 65-52.
“I only have one returning starter and one other girl who has any sort of significant experience so to come over and beat a team in Mansfield a lot of people did not expect us to beat, I told the girls in the locker room it was the best Christmas present I could ask for,” Wellsboro Coach Maureen Poirier remarked after the game.
After falling being 9-0 early, NPM showed why many believed them to be preseason NTL favorites.
Senior guard Joanne McNamara dazzled with 13 points in an eight minute stretch in the first half to go along with four first half assists. Lizzi Welch knocked down two threes to bridge the first and second quarters and when the Tigers got into their press, they looked formidable.
The game quietly started to turn back towards Wellsboro at the end of the first half when McNamara went to the bench with her third foul. NPM kept their lead, but with both Brought and McNamara out, Emma Coolidge’s nine first half points for Wellsboro kept them within striking distance.
“Emma has put a ton of work in over the summer,” Coach Poirier remarked about the Sophomore, who celebrated her sixteenth birthday in style with a career high 15 points “She stepped up for us scoring, on the boards, and handled the ball when Cathryn had to sit.”
The second half would belong to Brought.
She played all 16 minutes whilst avoiding her fifth foul, and got into the paint at will. All 22 of her second half points either came from in the paint or at the foul line, as she was 14-16 from the line en route to a career-high 27 points.
“I knew I had to come out in the second half and play under control and not commit a dumb foul and be there for my team,” Brought said. “I remember being a freshman and coming into games so I know how important it is for me to lead this team.”
Wellsboro lead 42-35 after the third quarter, but the Tigers had one more run in them, cutting it to 46-44 with five minutes to play. The tide turned for a final time, though, when Bailie Monks took an entry pass, faked right, spun back to her left, drew a foul, and watched the ball trickle over the front of the rim for a huge momentum play. After a stop, Brought came down the floor and converted an and one of her own and Wellsboro, who struggled to take care of the ball in the first half, limited the turnovers down the stretch and kept NPM from second shot opportunities as they closed out the thirteen point win.
“To come in my senior year and beat Mansfield, it being a big rivalry, I couldn’t ask for more. It just feels really great” remarked Brought.
Athens 42, Millville 38
Kayleigh Miller netted 20 points, including six 3-pointers, in a non-league girls’ basketball win Monday.
The Quakers led 21-16 at the half but Athens held them to five third quarter points to cut it to 26-25 after three.
Miller had four 3-pointers in the fourth to lead the Athens rally for the win.
Haley Barry added 15 points, including a perfect 6-for-6 from the charity stripe, while Rachel Stephens notched two points. Avery Priester and Caydence Macik both scored one point.
Jessica Dodge led Millville with 25 points.
Bucktail 44, Galeton 29
The Tigers were held to 13 points through three quarters in their non-league girls’ basketball loss Monday.
Lauren Sauley had 11 points and five boards to lead Galeton while Alli Macensky added nine points, three boards and four blocks.
Cara Parsell had six points, three assists and six rebounds with Jessie Evans adding three points and three steals.
Myka Poorman led a balanced Bucks effort with nine points.
Boys
Wellsboro 65, Jersey Shore 63
Isaac Keane hit a buzzer-beating lay-up to give the Hornets the non-league boys’ basketball win Monday.
It was tied at 23-all at the half when Jersey Shore out scored 17-10 in the third to take a 40-33 lead.
In a wide open fourth quarter Wellsboro netted 32 points to rally for the win.
Joe Grab had 20 points, eight boards and three steals to lead Wellsboro while Liam Manning added 11 boards to go with 19 points for the double-double.
Darryn Callahan had 12 points and four assists, Keane netted eight to go with seven rebounds, three steals and three assists, Conner Adams had four points while Karter Witmer finished the game with two points.
Nate Ewing led Jersey Shore with 35 points.
Waverly 68, Edison 37
Scott Woodring had 26 points and 18 boards to lead the Wolverines to the IAC boys’ basketball win Monday.
Waverly held a 15-13 lead after the first quarter then went on to out score the Spartans 35-7 over the next two quarters to pull away.
Caden Hollywood had nine points, Jalen McCarty added eight points while Griffin Stein scored seven. Aiden Westbrook and Kobe Decker both notched four points, Joey Tomasso and Nick VanHouten had three points each with Austin Ellers and Peyton Bowen scoring two a piece.
Bowen added four points, Westbrook had four steals and Ryan Lambert added four assists.
Waverly won the JV game 76-24 as Davis Croft netted 26 for the Wolverines.
They host Towanda in the first round of the Valley Christmas Tournament on Friday at 8 p.m. after the girls’ game.
Sullivan County 51, Benton 32
After taking a 17-7 first quarter lead the Griffins netted 25 in the second to pull away for the Mid-Penn boys’ basketball win Monday.
Jalen Thomas had 11 points and seven steals to lead Sullivan while Justin Metzger and Alex Schweitzer both netted nine.
Jesse Williams and Omar Rubio each had six points, Riley King scored five, Bryon Fitzgerald added three and Tre Powell rounded out the scoring with two.
The win moves Sullivan to 7-0 on the year and 4-0 in the Mid-Penn.
Their JV won 45-13 as Fitzgerald had 13 points.
The Griffins will be at the Hughesville Tournament this weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.