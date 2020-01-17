WYALUSING — Wellsboro’s Cathryn Brought went off for a career high 32 points as the Hornets edged Wyalusing 59-48 in NTL Division-I girls’ basketball action Thursday.
After a back and forth contest early on the Hornets pulled ahead for an 18-15 lead after the first quarter. They made it an 8-point advantage (28-20) at the half but in the third the Rams cut it to 38-35.
In the final frame the Hornets held on despite making just 10-for-21 from the free throw line in the quarter.
Emma Coolidge added eight points for Wellsboro with Bailey Monks scoring seven. Abbey Cavanaugh came away with six points while Jordyn Abernathy, Emma Brandenburg and Sarah Mosher had two points a piece.
Catherine Brown had 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead the Rams with Callie Bennett and Hailey Jayne adding 10 points a piece. Jayne also had four assists.
Madison Putnam netted seven points, Layla Botts scored six points to go with four rebounds and Daphne Fassett had four points and five rebounds.
Cowanesque Valley 40, NP-Mansfield 37
MaKayla Vargeson went for 18 points, nine of them in the fourth quarter, as CV held on to beat the Tigers in NTL Division-II girls’ basketball action Thursday.
NPM led 13-10 after the first quarter but CV cut it to 23-22 at the half.
Offense was at a premium in the third quarter as both teams scored six points but in the fourth CV found enough of it to get past NPM for the win.
Kailey Wells added eight points for the Indians as Paisley Nudd notched five. Kaitlyn Streeter and Abby Ackley each scored four as Megan Wattles finished with one.
JoAnne McNamara had 13 points to lead NPM with Jaime Palmer netting eight. Elizabeth Welch and Emma Palmer scored six points a piece with Shaelyn Berguson and Hannah Bowens both netting two points.
NEB 50, Canton 22
Lauryn Jones had 20 points and four steals as the Panthers picked up the NTL Division-II girls’ basketball win Thursday.
Maisie Neuber added 17 points, five boards, four assists and three steals with Lindsay Moore scoring five points and handing out five assists.
Vicky Rought finished with four points and five boards as Julia Brown and Meg Russell both scored two points.
Elle Binford had 17 points to lead the Lady Warriors with Aislyn Williams and Raeann Roupp both netting two points. Reagan Kelley scored one point.
Molly Ward chipped in with nine boards and four steals while Kelley had six rebounds.
Sayre 57, NP-Liberty 30
Emily Sutryk and Gabbi Randall combined for 40 points as the Lady ‘Skins picked up the NTL Division-II girls’ basketball win Thursday.
Sutryk had 21 points, four assists, four boards and three steals with Randall netting 19 points to go with 16 rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Jazz DeKay had four points and four rebounds, Ayla Miller had four points and seven rebounds, Madi Wilson scored two points to go with five assists and nine rebounds, Gabby Shaw had two points, eight rebounds and three assists, Aliyah Rawlings had two points with Hayli VanDyke netting one point.
Eva Rice had nine points to lead the Mountaineers with Kiersten Miststifer and Sidney Landis both netting four points.
Ryann Upham and Elizabeth Ritchie had three points each, Bridgette Russell, Jaclyn Nelson and Emily Kreger had two points a piece while Darby Stetter rounded out things with one point.
