PHILADELPHIA –Inspired by the unprecedented show of unity among the college basketball community in eight other states, Pennsylvania’s 28 men’s and women’s Division I college basketball coaches have united to form TEAM PENNSYLVANIA to join the sport’s fight against the spread of COVID-19. Wyalusing graduate and current Bucknell women’s basketball coach Trevor Woodruff is one of those 28.
Fans can follow the #TEAMPENNSYLVANIA hashtag on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
The head coaches on TEAM PENNSYLANIA represent 14 NCAA Division I schools throughout the state, including Philadelphia’s famed Big 5 schools, as well as Pittsburgh, Penn State and more. The head coaches include two-time NCAA Champion Jay Wright of Villanova, as well as Pitt’s Jeff Capel, Penn’s Steve Donahue and more. The schools in Pennsylvania represent the ACC, BIG Ten, A-10, BIG East, CAA, Ivy, Patriot and Northeast conferences.
The coaches organized following the success of TEAMS NEW YORK, NEW ENGLAND, and NEW JERSEY over the last two weeks. The movement has been organized by NY Rens Founder Dan Klores, Executive Director Andy Borman and Syracuse Graduate Assistant Ben Horwitz, who were inspired by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s leadership to organize the college basketball community to do its part in stopping the spread of the virus.
TEAM PENNSYLVANIA joins a growing coalition of 130 college basketball coaches coming together to influence their communities to take recommended public health actions. The coalition has been organized by Borman, 40, executive director of the RENS, an AAU organization in New York, and Horwitz, who both recognized the unique impact college basketball coaches can have in communicating critical information to their followers, teams, students, fans, teachers, friends and alumni, during these unprecedented times.
“TEAM PENNSYLVANIA is the epitome of what this campaign is about: legendary rivalries being put aside in the name of public health and doing good in the world,” said Klores. “When you think about Pennsylvania college basketball, you think of the fierce competition among the Philadelphia schools, the storied rivalry between Lehigh and Lafayette and the historic battles between Pitt and Villanova, among many others. Each of these coaches has joined this historic partnership because they know stopping the spread of COVID-19 is more important than basketball.”
The full list of TEAM PENNSYLVANIA coaches and their affiliations includes:
TEAM PENNSYLVANIA ROSTER
Bucknell – Nathan Davis (men’s), Trevor Woodruff (women’s)
Drexel – Zach Spiker (men’s), Amy Mallon (women’s)
Duquesne – Keith Dambrot (men’s), Dan Burt (women’s)
La Salle – Ashley Howard (men’s), Mountain MacGillivray (women’s)
Lafayette – Fran O’Hanlon (men’s), Kia Damon-Olson (women’s)
Lehigh – Brett Reed (men’s), Sue Troyan (women’s)
Penn – Steve Donahue (men’s), Mike McLaughlin (women’s)
Penn State – Pat Chambers (men’s), Carolyn Kieger (women’s)
Pitt – Jeff Capel (men’s), Lance White (women’s)
Robert Morris – Andy Toole (men’s), Charlie Buscaglia (women’s)
Saint Francis PA – Rob Krimmel (men’s), Keila Whittington (women’s)
St Joe’s – Billy Lange (men’s), Cindy Griffin (women’s)
Temple – Aaron McKie (men’s), Tonya Cardoza (women’s)
Villanova – Jay Wright (men’s), Denise Dillon (women’s)
The simple message points to be stressed on the social media platforms of all 28 TEAM PENNSYLVANIA coaches are:
- Practice social distancing and avoid crowds
- Stay home as much as possible to help flatten the curve. If you must go out, avoid crowds and keep at least six feet of distance from others.
- Wash your hands and cover your cough:
- Wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds. Sneeze and cough into a tissue or the corner of your arm.
- Don’t touch your face
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Look out for neighbors at-risk
- Avoid visiting those at risk and offer help in getting groceries and goods in a socially distant manner.
- Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects:
- Using soap and water, a bleach and water solution or EPA-approved household products, wash commonly touched surfaces regularly.
- Wear a cloth face covering in public settings
- Cloth face coverings can be made at home and can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.
