Chloe Burke scored her 50th career goal as Sullivan County beat CMVT 14-0.
Burke and Bethany Beinlich each had four goals in the game and Sophia Springman had a pair of goals.
Kassidy Beinlich, Ellie Springman, Ava Dunham and Karlee Wettlaufer all had goals in the games.
Sullivan outshot CMVT 36-0 and they had two saves in net.
Athens 5, Sayre 0
ATHENS — Emma Roe had a hat trick and Hannah Blackman had two goals in the win.
Athens had 24 shots and 11 corner kicks and Sayre had five shots and a corner in the game.
Abby Chapman had a save for Athens and Adrianna Barnhart had 18 saves for Sayre in the game.
Troy 7, Northumberland Christian 0
One game after scoring her 100th career goal, Nicole McClellan followed it up with a four-goal game in a win on Monday.
Makenna Matthews, Addison Parker and Morgan May each added goals for Troy in the win.
Parker had a pair of assists and Camille McRoberts and Matthews each had assists for the Trojans.
Troy had 12 shots and seven corner kicks and Olivia Take had seven saves in goal.
Wyalusing 2, NEB 1
The Rams started the scoring as Callie Bennett scored off an Olivia Haley assist in the 14th minute.
Keirra Thoman tied the game for NEB off an assist from Kelsie Cowles.
Olivia Spencer won it for the Rams in the 24th minute of the second half off an Olivia Haley assist.
“Both teams battled hard,” Wyalusing coach Gary Haley said. “Really proud of the Wyalusing girls as they showed a lot of heart. Pulled ahead midway through the second half and held on for the win.”
The Rams had 18 shots and Pearl O’Connor had seven saves.
NEB had 21 shots and Ciana Frisbie had nine saves.
BOYS’ SOCCER
South Williamsport 4, Sullivan County 2
South got first half goals by Cayvan Shans, Hayden Swinehart and Quaid Molino, off a Swinehart assist, to lead 3-0 at the half.
The Griffins got back-to-back goals in the second half Riley King off a Rocky Finnegan assist 2:58 into the second half and just under three minutes later they cut the deficit to 3-2 as Trey Higley scored off a King assist.
South capped the win with a Ben Manning goal with 16:55 left.
South had 16 shots and six corners and Sullivan had six shots and four corners.
Owen Schweitzer had 12 saves for the Grifffins and Brock Weaver had four for South.
Sullivan is at Muncy on Wednesday.
