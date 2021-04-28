Porschia Bennett had another big day in the high jump, going 5-foot, 6-inches. It’s her third time this year going at least 5-6 in a meet. Teammates Jocelyn Stroud and Ava Gannon took the next two spots as Towanda’s girls beat Canton 95-50 and Meadowbrook Christian 97-51.
Meadowbrook’s girls beat Canton 70-58. For the boys Canton beat Meadowbrook 98-45 and Towanda beat Canton 86-63 and Meadowbrook 126-24.
In the dual meet between Towanda and Canton the Black Knights swept the boys’ pole vault.
Cody Griffith won at 9-feeet, followed by Mitchell Mosier and Nick Place.
For the girls Ari Strickland of Towanda won at 6-feet, 6-inches, followed by Canton’s Theresa Beers and Towanda’s Olivia Sparbanie.
Towanda’s John Schoonover won the 100 in 11.6 followed by teammate Ryan West and Canton’s Connor Foust.
Bennett of Towanda won the 100 in 13.0 followed by teammates McKenna Shaeffer and Kelsea Allen-Smith.
Hannah Ryck of Towanda won the 100 meters in 19.2 followed by teammates Kelci Carle and Ava.
Caiden Williams of Canton won the discus at 104-feet, 3-inches, followed by Towanda’s Mike West and Anthony Asbury of Canton.
Reagan Kelley of Canton won the girls’ discus at 78-feet, 11-inches, followed by Towanda’s Hannah Risch and Gretchen Brown.
Towanda’s Logan Lambert won the 110 hurdles in 18.4 followed by teammates Elias Schrawder and Place.
In the 800 Michael Skipper of Canton won in 2:27.6 followed by Towanda’s Joey Weinman and Dominick Esposito.
Canton’s Camille McRoberts won the girls’ race in 2:38.2 followed by teammate Jazmyn Wesneski and Taylor Brennan of Towanda.
Mosier won the high jump for Towanda at 5-feet, 6-inches, followed by Williams and Place.
Canton won the boys’ 1600 relay in 3:47.2 and they won the girls race in 4:39.1.
Williams won the boys’ shot at 39-feet, 5-inches, followed by teammate Derek Atherton-Ely and Jared Gunther of Towanda. For the girls Kelley won at 28-feet, 8-inches followed by teammates Erin Barrett and Risch.
Lambert won the 300 hurdles in 48.0 followed by Canton’s Mason Shultz and Schrawder. Carle won the girls race in 59.4.
Towanda won the boys’ 3200 relay in 9:50.9 and the girls race in 12:21.1.
Eric McGee of Towanda won the 1600 in 5:25.6 followed by Canton’s Dylan Smith and in the girls race McRoberts won in 6:10.6 followed by Wesneski and Amy Morse of Towanda.
Lambert won the triple jump at 38-feet, 1 1/4-inches, followed by Williams and Jarayke Worthington of Towanda.
Courtney Weiskopff of Canton won the girls triple jump at 29-feet, 9 1/4-inches, followed by Ryck and Sparbanie.
Towanda won the 400 relay for the boys in 47.1 and the girls won in 56.0.
Atherton-Ely won the javelin at 126-feet, 11-inches, followed by Logan Anderson and Schoonover of Towanda. For the girls Canton’s Lauren Gleckner won at 81-feet, 11-inches, followed by Barrett and Towanda’s Blaze Wood.
Canton’s Isaiah Niemczyk won the 400 in 56.2 followed by Justin Schoonover of Towanda and Dalton Gallagher. For the girls Eliza Fowler of Towanda won in 1:05.4 followed by Laci Niemczyk of Canton and Allen-Smith.
Isaiah Niemczyk won the 200 in 25.1 followed by Justin Schoonover and Gallagher. Bennett won the girls race in 27.4 followed by Shaeffer and Laci Niemczyk.
Hunter Huffman of Canton won the 3200 in 14:24.5 and Zoie Lamphere won the girls race in 17:28.6 followed by Madison Nonemacher of Towanda.
Foust won the long jump at 17-feet, 6-inches, followed by Mosier and Isaiah Niemczyk. Bennett won for the girls at 15-feet, 1 1/4-inches, followed by Weiskopff and Shaeffer.
BOYS: Athens 99, Wellsboro 51 GIRLS: Athens 97, Wellsboro 51
For the boys’ Athens’ Justin Lynch, Connor Dahl, Matt Gorsline and Kyle Anthony won in 8:49.13 and in the 110 hurdles Sam Rudy of Wellsboro won in 19.21 followed by Athens’ Levi Kuhns and Carter Jones.
Jack Poirier of Wellsboro won the 100 in 11.50 followed by Athens’ Jaden Wright and Ryan Lasusa.
In the 1600 Anthony won in 4:57.21 followed by Dahl and Gorsline and in the 400 relay Poirier, Dillon Boyce, Rudy and Joseph Brown won in 46.88.
Lasusa won the 400 in 54.19 followed by teammates John Ayers and Justin Lynch.
In the 300 hurdles Rudy won in 45.56 followed by Kuhns and Jones and in the 800 Anthony won in 2:32.65 followed by teammates Sander Bertsch and Lynch.
Poirier won the 200 in 23.65 followed by Wright and Lasusa and in the 3200 Gorsline won in 11:15.27 followed by Dahl and Izaak Hobday.
Lynch, Anthony, Ayers and Lasusa won the 1600 relay in 3;49.44 and in the high jump Justice Harlan of Wellsboro won at 5-feet, followed by Denlinger and Kyle Mosher of Wellsboro.
Anthony Romania of Wellsboro won the pole vault at 9-feet, followed by teammate Spencer Wetzel and Denlinger.
Poirier won the long jump at 19-feet, 8 1/2-inches, followed by Wright and Joseph Toscano of Athens.
Brendan Jones of Athens won the triple jump at 34-feet, 2 1/2-inches, followed by Athens’ Connor Brown and Carter Jones.
Asher Ellis of Athens won the discus at 136-feet, 1-inch, followed by teammates Lucas Aquilio and Ben Pernaselli.
Ellis won the javelin at 149-feet, 8-inches, followed by Wellsboro’s Wyatt Gastrock and Zach Stafursky of Athens.
Ellis won the shot at 44-feet, 4 1/4-inches, followed by Harlan and Gastrock.
For the girls Madeline Bryant, Ella Reifer, Emma Davis and Aislinn Hoose won for Wellsboro in the 3200 relay in 13:59.60 and in the 100 hurdles Emily Henderson won in 18.30 followed by Wellsboro’s Kathryn Burnett and Ella Posada.
Emma Roe of Athens won the 100 in 12.81 followed by teammate Hannah Walker and Wellsboro’s Hannah Morey.
Emma Bronson of Athens won the 1600 in 5:50.01 followed by Wellsboro’s Madeline Bryant and Cailyn Conklin of Athens.
Henderson, Mya Thompson, Cassy Friend and Walker won the 400 relay for Athens in 55.54 and Roe won the 400 in 1:07.37 followed by Wellsboro’s Emily Richardson and Abby Prickitt of Athens.
Walker won the 300 hurdles in 54.40 followed by Henderson and Posada and in the 800 Bronson won in 2:39.55 followed by Hoose and Emma Davis of Wellsboro.
Roe won the 200 in 29.04 followed by Wellsboro’s Katherine DeCamp and Friend.
Bronson won the 3200 in 13:13.88 followed by Conklin.
Henderson, Roe, Thompson and Walker won the 1600 relay in 4:39.38 and in the high jump Sarah Abadi of Wellsboro won at 4-feet, 2-inches, followed by Shelby Morris of Athens.
Morris won the pole vault at 35-feet followed by Wellsboro’s Hannah Nuss and Emily King of Athens.
Thompson won the long jump at 15-feet, 9-inches, followed by Madelyn Rudy of Wellsboro and Friend and in the triple jump Thompson won at 32-feet, 8 3/4-inches, followed by Rudy and Shannon Clark of Wellsboro.
Olivia Bartlow of Athens won the discus as 87-feet, 7-inches, followed by teammates Emma Pernaselli and Meltem Van Helden. Alina Pietrzyk of Wellsboro won the javelin at 82-feet, 9-inches followed by Pernaselli and Ayssa Bisbing of Wellsboro.
Kiyah Boyce of Wellsboro won the shot at 29-feet, 5-inches, followed by Pernaselli and Grace Harlan of Wellsboro.
GIRLS: Troy 103, NP-Mansfield 43 BOYS: Troy 98, NP-Mansfield 51
In the 3200 relay for the girls Sydney Taylor, Lilly DePew, Natalie Williams and Julia Colton of Troy won in 13:05.00 and for the boys Troy’s Jacob Hinman, Owen Williams, Seth SEymour and Brayden Spalding won in 12:47.94.
Anneliese Getola of Troy won the 100 hurdles in 18.55 followed by teammate Elizabeth Geer and Ella Swingle of NPM.
Dustin Hagin of Troy won the 110 hurdles in 16.13 followed by teammate Austin Smith and Sam Ruth of NPM and in the 100 Grace Sherman won for the girls in 13.98 followed by teammates Anna Lewis and Rachele Ainey.
Ridge Spencer of Troy won the boys race in 11.75 followed by teammate Colin Loveland and Daniel Lawrence of NPM.
Taylor won the 1600 for the girls in 6:11 followed by Addison Farrer and Grace Farrer f NPM and in the boys race Noah Shedden of NPM won in 4:50.64 followed by Wililams and Hinman.
Getola, Lewis, Sherman and Caelyn Pine of Troy won the 400 relay in 54.83 and for the boys Wyatt Hodlofski, Isaias Watkins, Loveland and Shammar Wolslagle won in 48.03.
Bailey Johnson of Troy won the 400 for the girls in 1:10.04 followed by Shaniya Sparrow and Sidney Landis of NPM and for the boys Caiden Alexander of NPM won in 59.05 followed by Watkins and Jett Harold of NPM.
Geer won the 300 hurdles in 55.83 followed by Taylor and Hagin won the boys race in 44.69 followed by Smith.
Colton won the 800 for the girls in 2:45.93 followed by Ella and Grace Farrer. Williams won the boys race in 2:25.87 followed by Hinman and Spalding.
Getola won the 200 in 29.50 followed by Ainey and Lewis and for the boys Spencer won in 24.11 followed by Watkins and Lawrence.
Addison Farrer of NPM won the 3200 in 14:04.69 followed by Taylor and Depew and Shedden won the 3200 for the boys followed by Williams and Brandon Schrader of Troy.
Colton, Geer, Molly Davison and Johnson won the girls’ 1600 in 4:46.57 and Hagin, Watkins, Spencer and Seymour won the boys race in 3:50.36.
Morgan Harkness of Troy won the discus at 66-feet, 5-inches, followed by Tierney Patterson of NPM and Hope Houseknecht of Troy. Daniel Bates of NPM won for the boys at 95-feet followed by teammates Brody Burleigh and Gaven Sexauer.
Houseknecht won the shot at 26-feet, 11-inches for the girls followed by Patterson and Harkness. Burleigh won for the boys at 34-feet, 1 1/2-inches, followed by Sexauer and Bates.
Patterson won the girls’ javelin at 87-feet, 7-inches, followed by Davison and Ara Furry of NPM and Burleigh won for the boys at 126-feet, 10-inches, followed by Harold and Sexauer.
Sherman won the girls’ long jump at 14-feet, 2 1/2-inches, followed by Darby Stetter of NPM and Olivia Call of Troy. Spencer won for the boys at 19-feet, 10 1/2-inches, followed by Loveland and Jackson Brion of NPM.
Stetter won the triple jump for the girls at 29-feet, 1-inch, followed by Geer and Loveland won for the boys at 39-feet, 4 1/4-inches, followed by Hodlofski and Zack Wilcox of NPM.
Stetter won the girls’ high jump at 4-feet, 2-inches, followed by Troy’s Paige Manley. Hagin won for the boys at 5-feet, 4-inches, followed by Alexander and Blake Shedden of Troy.
Call won the pole vault for the girls at 7-feet, followed by Johnson and Seymour won for the boys at 9-feet, followed by Hinman and Spalding.
GIRLS: Williamson 92, NEB 27
BOYS: Williamson 106, NEB 39
Charly Slusser of Williamson won the 100 in 13.9 followed by teammate Scout Abel and Melanie Shumway of NEB.
Shumway won the 400 in 1:06.9 followed by Williamson’s Kyra Daley and Teagan Jones and in the 800 Shumway won in 2:46.2 followed by Williamson’s Hailey Warner and Ryann Slusser and Hailey Warner of Williamson won the 1600 in 6:56 followed by teammates Chloe Spencer and Jones and in the 3200 Chelsea Hungerford of Williamson won at 16:10 followed by Warner and Gabriella Losinger of Williamson.
Evelyn Louca of Williamson won the 100 hurdles in 20.1 followed by teammates Hungerford and Kirsten Crain and Hungerford won the 300 hurdles in 1:00.7 followed by Crain.
Paige Howell of NEB won the discus at 98-feet, 7-inches, followed by Williamson’s Adelaide Schmitt and Kaylee Sargent.
Emma Neuber of NEB won the shot at 26-feet, 4-inches, followed by Schmitt and Howell and Charly Slusser won the long jump at 15-feet, 3-inches, followed Ryann Slusser and Warner.
Kara Watterson of Williamson won the triple jump at 22-feet, 1/4-inches, while Charly Slusser won the high jump at 5-feet, followed by Ryann Slusser and Ryann Slusser won the pole vault at 6-feet, 6-inches, followed by Louca.
Howell won the javelin at 85-feet, 11-inches, followed by Schmitt and Haley Patterson of Williamson.
In the 400 relay for the boys Stephen Gohr, Trentan Madison, Skylar Hughes and Elliott Good won in 52.7. In the 1600 relay Duncan Kerr, Jacob Schmitt, Elias Kaufman and Michael Lewis won in 4:08.7 and Seth Neal, Kristian Mizdail, Glenn Barnes and Bryson Fuhrer won the 3200 relay in 10:07.
Good won the 100 in 12.3 followed by teammates Mason Kelsey and Gohr.
Kerr won the 400 in 56.9 followed by Lewis and Will Cooley of NEB. Neal won the 800 in 2:10.5 followed by teammates Owen Cummings and Mizdail.
Cummings won the 1600 in 4:51 followed by Mizdail and Joel Hultz of Williamson. Cummings won the 3200 in 14:08.6 followed by Ephrain Monroe of Williamson.
Austin Kithcart of NEB won the 110 hurdles in 19.3 and in the 300 hurdles Jacob Schmitt won in 49.3 followed by Kithcart and Kerr.
Daniel Seeley of NEB won the discus at 128-feet, 1-inch followed by Williamson’s Everett Dominick and Dan Williams of NEB.
Seeley won the shot at 43-feet, 4-inches, followed by Williams and Cameron Baker of NEB. Neal won the long jump at 18-feet, 2 3/4-inches followed by Barnes and Skylar Hughes of Williamson.
Jacob Schmitt won the triple jump at 33-feet, 3 1/4-inches, followed by Kerr and Lewis.
Kithcart won the high jump at 5-feet, 4-inches, followed by Neal and Good. Good won the pole vault at 9-feet, 6-inches, followed by Williamson’s Gavin Cloos and Thomas Baker.
Dan Williams won the javelin at 138-feet, 7-inches followed by Kelsey and Seeley.
TENNIS
Towanda 7, NP-Liberty 0
Jaden Wise won in first singles 6-2, 7-5 over River Hicks-Lee and Rein Alderfer won 6-3, 6-2 over Allen Weed.
Luke Tavani beat Ian Beck 6-3, 6-2 in third singles.
Ethan Dillmman won 6-2, 6-0 over Dylan Eveland at fourth singles and at fifth singles Aaron Hakes got a forfeit win for Towanda.
Wise and Alderfer won 6-2, 6-6 (7-9) over Hicks-Lee and Weed and Dacion Yrigollen and Aidan Hennessy won 6-4, 6-2 over Beck and Eveland.
Wellsboro 5, Muncy 0
Will Poirier won 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 at first singles over Keleb Moyer while Zach Singer won 6-3, 6-1 over Marshall Rothrock at second singles.
In third singles Joe Doty beat Rowan Renata 6-3, 6-2.
Owen Richardson and Liam Manning won in first doubles 6-1, 6-1 over Conner McLean and Zach Slamka and second doubles Matthew Richards and Aiden Gehman won 6-0, 6-3 over Xavier Bloodgood and Zack Messenger.
BOYS’ GOLF
Candor/SVEC 183, Waverly 209
Jack Knight led Waverly with a 51, while Liam Traub shot 52.
Hunter Elston and Davis Croft each shot 53 and Declan Murphy shot 57, while Daryn Kinney shot 59.
Taylor Brock earned medalist honors for Canton with a 39 and Josh Banks shot a 43.
The top four for each team were scored in the match at Catatonk Golf Course.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Waverly 280, SVEC 283
The Wolverines won their 119th straight match on Tuesday.
Haley Kittle led the Wolverines with a 54 and Lauryn Delill shot 72. Sophia Sileo had a 74 and Addison Hunt shot an 80.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.