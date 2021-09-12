TROY— Camille McRoberts scored three goals and recorded an assist for Troy in a 4-1 victory over Williamson on Saturday Sep. 11.
Morgan May scored the other goal for the Lady Trojans and notched an assist. Anneliese Getola and Caelyn Ane contributed an assist each. Troy registered 12 shots on target and three out of the four goals came in the first half.
The lone mistake for the Lady trojans was conceding a penalty which was converted by Williamson’s Ruby Sherman. Williamson only put two shots on target.
Troy improved to 3-1 on the season and is back in action on the road against Athens on Monday Sep. 13 at 5:30 p.m. Williamson also plays on Monday Sep.13 hosting North Penn-Mansfield at 4 p.m.
