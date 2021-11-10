down in the last two frames, but fought back. The Warriors produced their win by scores of 25-11, 25-22 and 25-17.
Aislyn Williams led the Warriors on the nets up front, including five kills in the second set when Canton rallied from behind to capture that win.
With the win, Canton now improves to an overall record of 17-5. They also advance to the quarterfinal round of the PIAA Class A playoffs. They await the winner of Berlin Brothersvalley and Covenant Christian for a contest on Saturday.
