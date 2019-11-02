It was as peculiar a timeout as you’ll ever see in a football game. Coming out of the third quarter break to start the fourth quarter, Canton had 4th and 18 from the South Williamsport 26 yard line. They lined up in the I formation with two receivers to the far side and Ben Knapp to the near side. As soon as they lined up, Knapp looked over to the side judge and signaled for a timeout.
In a scoreless game on a 4th and long, it seemed like a timeout might be more valuable than a delay of game. Turns out, it was the most important decision of the game. Coming out of the timeout, Knapp split out left. He beat press coverage on the line of scrimmage and then boxed out the safety help as Uriah Bailie delivered a perfect back shoulder pass to the front pylon of the end zone. Just like that, Canton had the 7-0 lead and the timeout turned out to be a stroke of genius from Canton Head Coach Tyler Sechrist.
“Coming out of the quarter, we wanted to get Ben (Knapp) isolated for a jump ball. When we came out they moved a player over top of him so we called timeout and split him out,” Sechrist said, inferring that the plan all along was to see what the Mountaineer defense would present before making a play call on the crucial fourth down play.
“I’m 6’5 and my basketball coach (Brock Kitchen) is my offensive coordinator. He asked me if I wanted a jump ball and I said yes. I’m a junior and people look up to me and it was my time to make a play,” said Knapp. “I have a great quarterback and the offensive line protected him and he made a great throw.”
That catch broke a deadlock that at times had people wondering in the press box if we were headed for a 0-0 tie in regulation. The first half was filled with nine punts.
The closest anyone got to punching one in the end zone at Miller Moyer Stadium was South Williamsport’s opening drive of the game. The Mounties drove it to the ten yard line on the back of a Luke Winner 43-yard run, a play on which Cooper Kitchen made a touchdown saving open field tackle, of Canton before Canton forced back-to-back incompletions and got the ball back on downs.
After zero penalties in the first half, both teams hurt themselves with a costly penalty that negated long gains. With 5:51 left in the third quarter, Winner broke a run down the right sideline 60 yards to the Canton 15. However, an illegal block in the back brought the ball back and the drive stalled when Winner coughed up the football and Carson Stiner recovered. Then, with :17 remaining in the quarter, a Canton touchdown was negated by a holding penalty.
South Williamsport tries to tire teams out, but that did not happen Friday night as Canton dominated the fourth quarter.
“I’ll take our conditioning against anyone. I saw them with hands on their hips in the fourth quarter and we were still fresh,” said Sechrist.
Following that Knapp touchdown, South fumbled the ensuing kickoff. Canton’s drive stalled and that set up another enormous decision for Sechrist, with his team facing fourth and goal from the 10.
“I have great confidence in (kicker Ben Knapp). He kicks great in practice. At that point, up seven, we had a chance to go up 10 and make it a two score game,” Sechrist remarked.
“I’m not the best kicker around but I knew I needed to step up,” Knapp said.
Knapp kicked it pure and Canton led 10-0.
South was not done. On 3rd and 10 from their own 24, quarterback Landon Lorson went deep down the left side and found Grant Bachman behind the defense for a 76-yard touchdown to make it 10-7.
Nick May responded with the biggest play of his life. On the ensuing kickoff, he picked up a squib kick at the 30-yard line, broke out of a pile in the middle of the defense and took it all the way. The extra point made it 17-7 with 8:50 left and at that point it was all but over.
Canton would tack on one more score. With 2:32 left, Bailie found Kitchen over the middle off play action from 28 yards out, bringing the score to 24-7, where it would remain.
Canton will host Muncy next week for the District IV Class A title, something they have not captured since 1990.
“We need to execute,” Said Sechrist. “It would mean a lot to this community. Canton football has come back on the map the last few years but we didn’t win The Old Shoe, we didn’t win the league. We need to win a championship.”
