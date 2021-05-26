Keri Wesneski knew it was gone as soon as the ball hit her bat. The Sophomore first baseman took a 3-1 pitch way over the left field fence, putting her team’s spot in the semifinals, at that point in light pencil, into dark ink. Wesneski’s bomb was the cherry on top of an exceptional Canton Warrior performance as they avenged two previous losses to Cowanesque Valley this year, 10-2.
“I felt (that it was gone) right away,” Keri Wesneski said. “I think that brought the momentum up even more.”
She wasn’t the only bright spot for the fifth-seeded Warriors. Canton played a complete game, and they had to against a strong opponent.
“Everyone made plays,” Coach Lyle Wesneski said. “That’s what we’ve been working on, getting everyone in the right spot… At this point in the season, if you don’t play defense, you’re going home.”
After Canton’s Jill Shay set the Indians down in order to start the game, Canton put up a crooked number. After Molly and Emi Ward hit back-to-back singles to lead off the game, Wesneski lined a ball into left field to bring home a run. After another Warrior run scored on an error, Allyson Butcher singled to right field with two outs, scoring two runs to make it 4-0 after one.
Both teams had a quiet second inning, but the Indians threatened in the third. After the 7th and 8th hitters in the order got on, Cowanesque Valley was looking to turn the lineup over and put up a big number. But, Shay painted the outside corner on a 3-2 pitch to the nine hitter, and then was part of a 1-3-2 double play, as she looked the runner back to third, threw to first, and Wesneski delivered a perfect throw to Butcher, who put down the tag to nail the runner at home and preserve the 4-0 lead.
The Indians put an unearned run on the board in the top of the fourth, and threatened again in the top of the fifth. Following a leadoff double by Makenzie Surine, a flyout, and an Autumn Outman walk, Cowanesque Valley once again had an inning brewing with the top of the order due up. But, Molly Ward fielded a bunt attempt and intelligently got the force out at third, before Shay induced a popup to Butcher to end the threat.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Warriors got back to their hitting ways. Molly Ward led off with a double and Wesneski singled into left field to bring home their fifth run. In the following at-bat, Katie Shay singled through the left side to bring home Wesneski as the Warriors pulled away in the bottom of the fifth, making it 6-1 with two innings to play.
After the Indians scored a run on a Megan Hyde RBI groundout, Canton set out for some insurance runs. Maekenzi Kinner led off the bottom of the sixth with a single. CV retired the next two Warriors, though and it looked like it would head to the seventh a 6-2 game. The top of the Warrior lineup had other ideas. Molly Ward singled to bring home Kinner. Then, Emi Ward singled to extend the inning, setting up Wesneski’s three run blast, and giving us our final score of 10-2.
Lost in the offensive onslaught was the performance of Canton pitcher Jill Shay. Shay worked her way out of jams all day and her calming presence was big for a young Canton team.
“The big thing with Jill is her composure,” Coach Wesneski said. “She knows that when things fall apart you’ve gotta just keep your composure and keep throwing strikes.”
The senior did not want her career to end.
“I told my teammates at practice last night that I didn’t want this to be my last practice,” Shay said.
Canton will now face undefeated and top-seeded Northeast Bradford, scheduled for 5PM at Elm Park on Friday, weather permitting. It’s another team that has beat the Warriors twice this year, but Coach Wesneski thinks they can play with the Panthers.
“We’ll go back to work tomorrow. We’ve got two days to get ready for them. We’ve had two tight games with them right up until the fifth inning in both games. We’re not gonna go down there lacking any confidence.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.