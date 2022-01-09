INDIANA — Athen’s Gavin Bradley was the star of the day winning the 113 pound championship, highlighting what was a busy day for the Athens and Canton wrestling teams on the final day of the Mid-Winter Mayhem on Saturday afternoon.
In the 113 weight class, Bradley defeated Brookville’s Jared Popson in the semi-finals with a technical fall.
Bradley went on to win in the finals by defeating Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick by a 9-4 decision.
Athens’ Kaden Setzer lost in the 132 pound semifinals; losing to Brookville’s Owen Reinsel by a 7-1 decision.
Setzer lost in the consolation semi-finals to Commordore Perry’s Wyatt Lazzar by a 4-0 decision. Setzar bounced back in the fifth place match to narrowly beat Quakertown’s Todd McGann by a 6-5 decision.
At 138 pounds, Athen’s Jake Courtney lost in the quarterfinals of the consolation bracket to Marion Center’s Liam Cornetto by a 7-4 decision.
Courtney regathered and finished strong by defeating Benton’s Caden Temple by a hard fought 2-0 decision in the 7th place match.
Canton’s Hayden Ward lost by fall at 2:50 in the 152 pounds semi-finals to Daniel Boone’s JT Hogan.
Ward defeated North Allegheny’s Travis Stipeich in the consolation semi-finals by a 5-4 decision, and then Ward lost to St. Marys’ Lane Dellaquilla by a 4-1 decision in the consolation finals.
In the 285 weight class, Canton’s Mason Nelson lost in the consolation quarterfinals to St. Joe’s Prep’s Maxwell Roy by a 4-0 decision.
The Athens boys wrestling team placed in 12th place with 79.5 points. Canton placed in 13th with 71.5 points.
The Athens girls wrestling team placed fourth with 37 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.