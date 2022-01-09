INDIANA — Athen’s Gavin Bradley was the star of the day winning the 113 pound championship, highlighting what was a busy day for the Athens and Canton wrestling teams on the final day of the Mid-Winter Mayhem on Saturday afternoon.

In the 113 weight class, Bradley defeated Brookville’s Jared Popson in the semi-finals with a technical fall.

Bradley went on to win in the finals by defeating Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick by a 9-4 decision.

Athens’ Kaden Setzer lost in the 132 pound semifinals; losing to Brookville’s Owen Reinsel by a 7-1 decision.

Setzer lost in the consolation semi-finals to Commordore Perry’s Wyatt Lazzar by a 4-0 decision. Setzar bounced back in the fifth place match to narrowly beat Quakertown’s Todd McGann by a 6-5 decision.

At 138 pounds, Athen’s Jake Courtney lost in the quarterfinals of the consolation bracket to Marion Center’s Liam Cornetto by a 7-4 decision.

Courtney regathered and finished strong by defeating Benton’s Caden Temple by a hard fought 2-0 decision in the 7th place match.

Canton’s Hayden Ward lost by fall at 2:50 in the 152 pounds semi-finals to Daniel Boone’s JT Hogan.

Ward defeated North Allegheny’s Travis Stipeich in the consolation semi-finals by a 5-4 decision, and then Ward lost to St. Marys’ Lane Dellaquilla by a 4-1 decision in the consolation finals.

In the 285 weight class, Canton’s Mason Nelson lost in the consolation quarterfinals to St. Joe’s Prep’s Maxwell Roy by a 4-0 decision.

The Athens boys wrestling team placed in 12th place with 79.5 points. Canton placed in 13th with 71.5 points.

The Athens girls wrestling team placed fourth with 37 points.