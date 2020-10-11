The last time the Canton Warriors played a football game was week one against Troy.
The last time Troy played was two weeks later.
Now, both teams return to the field next week.
Canton will head to Athens for Monday Night football, while Troy will host Wellsboro on Friday night.
“We haven’t been able to practice together since Sept. 17,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said. “We are able to start practicing again this Saturday, Oct. 10.”
Canton will have a crazy first week back, taking on an unbeaten Athens team, and then on Saturday facing an unbeaten Muncy team, who beat Canton in the District 4 final last year.
“Athens (3-0) and Muncy (4-0) are both good football teams,” Sechrist said. “We are glad to be able to get back to playing football. It’s nice to face quality opponents in order to see where our team is at and what we need to work on going to district playoffs.”
The Warriors are happy to have an extra game this week.
“We are happy that Athens was willing to play us this coming Monday,” Sechrist said. “It will be a good game for us and it will be nice to have a game before we play Muncy on Saturday.”
For the Warriors it is just nice to be back playing.
The kids are ready to get back on the field,” Sechrist said. “Every game is a gift and we are going to make the most of it.
“It has been tough to sitting around while everyone else is playing. Our kids are resilient and will be ready for whatever they face the rest of the football season.”
For Athens it is a second straight week with a Monday game.
“We’ve learned that nothing is guaranteed, so to be able to play is huge,” Sechrist said. “The normalcy of being able to compete is big in our daily motivation.”
Playing on Monday and Saturday isn’t normal, but Young knows his team will make it work.
“It’s not something that happens often, but with the craziness of this year we’ll try to figure it out,” Young said. “Our routine gets disrupted and it’s very difficult to plan.”
One of the reason’s Athens wanted the game was a chance to see a good Canton team.
“This is why we play the game,” Young said. “We only have one game that was played on Sept. 11 to base our game plan on and there will be some unknowns based on anything different that they’ve been able to install during their off time. Canton is a talented and aggressive team. It is a big challenge for us.”
It’s definitely different doing back-to-back Monday games, but Athens is ready to make it work.
“Monday to Monday means a different schedule for us with having to practice over the weekend and it creates a change for the players getting their bodies and minds ready to play,” Young said. “It is still the same amount of days between the games so we will manage. we have to manage.
“Playing the following Saturday, with only four days off definitely creates a challenge, but we’ll figure that out when we get there.”
For Troy, Tuesday is the first time the team can meet. While it’s been a while, it is at least a few days earlier than the original school announcement that teams couldn’t return until the 16th.
“We will take anything at this point,” Troy coach Jim Smith said. “It’s heartbreaking for all of the students. There is no substitute for live instruction and extracurricular activities.”
One challenge for Troy is getting back into the flow of things after a break.
“I pray we will be able to regain focus,” Smith said. “I hope we have enough eligible players when we return. When kids are not in school that is always a concern. Our area has poor internet in general and sketchy cell service making it very difficult for so many students to get online schooling. I remain hopeful that this mess will eventually work itself out. This is extremely difficult for everybody involved including parents, students and teachers.
“At this point we are excited to take anything we can get. We have a very talented group of upperclassmen that I feel have great potential. I just pray they have enough opportunities to realize that potential. We will remain positive, continue to work hard and not worry about the things outside of our control.”
For Canton and Troy it will be a busy time for all the sports teams, as they all quickly get back into the flow of things.
The Troy cross country team will instantly take on a huge meet as they head to Towanda for a quad-meet that also includes Wyalusing. It’s a matchup of two of the best girls teams in the league.
Troy coach Gary Ward met with his captains, McKenzi Bellinger, Sydney Taylor, Brandon Schrader and Seth Seymour and is ready to have them lead him into a big meet.
“We run at Towanda vs. Wyalusing and Sullivan County on the 13th, the day that we get back,” Troy coach Gary Ward. “I think the kids are dealing better than I am. the boys think they match up well with Sullivan and Towanda. Would need a great race vs. Wyalusing after a two-week layoff. The strategy will be this is a training run that is being scored.
“For the girls their streak (of consecutive wins in NTL wins) is on the line 40 in a row. Now go up vs. the district champ Wyalusing Rams. Oh and we have been off since the 27th, hardly fair. But, Covid is not fair. A hard life lesson. Could we win? Yes, but we will need some help. You have a veteran coach with 35 years and an upstart assistant coach with a winning pedigree (Elk Lake) that are just doing their jobs. We started late this season, just started to get into a rhythm and then got halted. Then bam, you run the day that you come back to school. Troy kids will grow despite the adversity and the opportunity to compete is truly greater than the wins and losses.”
The Canton cross country team is ready to get going after their time off.
“I think they are pretty anxious,” Canton coach Casey Aylesworth said. “The tough part of us is we are essentially coming back right into a meet and then NTL’s (Saturday) the same week, which is not anyone’s fault and it is what it is.”
Where other sports have a crazy schedule when they return, cross country won’t have a ton of meets in one week.
“Running is a little bit different,” Aylesworth said. “We will not be trying to make up all the meets we missed, unless there are some NTL implications involved. For a sport like cross country, you can’t ask kids to race 3-4 times a week, where other sports like volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball you may be able to stack games on top of each other.
“Realistically there should be no physical contact and we are almost always ‘socially distanced.’ However, I don’t expect any special treatments. NTL meet is still planned for Oct. 17 and districts is Oct. 29. This year we are fortunate to run, look around the country and you can’t say that about every school, even though we had a layoff. I just hope all athletes realize anything can be taken away as easily as they happen, so make the most of your time competing and be part of your team.”
