For the Canton volleyball team, this year was an odd one.
They got off to a good start, but then lost a big chunk of games in the middle of the season when Canton shut down.
Now the Warriors are back and they are looking for their fourth straight District 4, Class A volleyball championship.
“The girls are excited and grateful to be playing,” Canton coach Sheila Wesneski said. “I don’t know much about Galeton, but any team that makes it to the district finals deserves respect.”
Canton will face a Galeton team that took out Northeast Bradford in four in the semifinals.
Galeton was the last Class A team to win a District 4 title before Canton started their streak.
Alexis Johnson and Alli Macensky lead a Galeton team that is 13-7 on the season.
“Not just me, but I think my whole team is excited to play for maybe our fourth district title in a row,” Canton’s Jillian shay said. “It’s very exciting to have something good happen to us, to reach our goals before it all ends. With this crazy covid season, it’s definitely made us battle more than years past, playing seven games in one week, with two double headers made us realize that we have to pull together mentally and physically to conquer our opponents one game at a time.”
A break in the middle of the season was definitely an adjustment for Canton.
“We had off for two weeks and we couldn’t practice together, so we had to do our own drills/workouts at home, that’s frustrating. It was good to have a night off of practice, but two weeks wasy way too long but we knew when we came back, we had to come back strong.”
While the Warriors haven’t seen Galeton yet this year, it is fun for them to see someone new, especially in a year where they only played league matches.
“To me, and I know some others that have played in our district games the last couple years knew that Northeast Bradford was one of our toughest teams we were going to face this year, other than NP-Liberty and Wellsboro for big schools. But, I’m happy to have the opportunity to play someone other than NEB for the district final. Galeton isn’t a team to take lightly, so we have to pull together and give them all we got for our district final game.”
For Carmya Martell, it is special to be playing in the final.
“I am very excited, as is the team,” she said. “We have all been working hard on and off the court. Playing a new team is a challenge, and we love to be challenged and pushed. Personally I have always played every game every year as if it was my last, because we never know what life will throw at us. This year it put that philosophy into perspective for everyone.”
Canton is a team featuring eight seniors, led by Martell, Annie Gaiotti, Shay, Gracie Covert and Lauren Gleckner, Maya Larson, Miah Lehman and Gracie Mead along with some key underclassmen including Jillaney Hartford and Aislyn Williams and Trisha Gilbert.
WILDCATS READY FOR FINAL
For the Wildcats, the district playoffs had a lot of unknowns.
First, they were playing in a sub-regional for the first time, taking on teams from District 2.
Then, the Wildcats faced a tough opponent as they took on Nanticoke in the opening round of districts.
Athens won that first match in five, and swept Tunkhannock and now they are into the final against an unbeaten Berwick team.
Berwick will be their toughest match yet as they face a team that swept Nanticoke, and also has a win over Holy Redeemer.
Berwick only dropped games during three matches this year, two to Crestwood, two to Delaware Valley and one to Redeemer. They avenged the two games they dropped to Crestwood early in the year, by sweeping them convincingly 25-8, 25-21, 25-14 in the district semifinals.
Berwick is a team with plenty of size, and youth featuring sophomore middle hitter Cece Isenberg, who is 6-foot, 1-inch tall, and 5-foot, 10-inch sophomore middle hitter Sarah Steeber.
Steeber has 155 kills, while Isenberg has 145. Both average over three kills per set.
Another sophomore, Morgan Nevel, leads the team with 398 assists, averaging nine per set.
For the Wildcats it is special to be in the final.
“I am super excited for this opportunity,” Athens senior setter Kayleigh Miller said. “It is extra special since a few months ago we didn’t even know if we would have volleyball at all. I think our team has been coming together at the right time and I hope we can prove that tomorrow (Thursday) night.”
Miller has 352 assists to lead Athens and Taylor Field has 341 digs.
Leah Liechty has 173 kills and Kylie Jayne has 169 for Athens this year.
Unlike Berwick, which is loaded with sophomores, Athens is loaded with seniors. Miller, Field, Liechty, Jayne, Grayce Witherow, Gia Perri and Kim Wheeler are all seniors. The team has some younger faces with sophomore Jenny Ryan, juniors Ally Martin and Taylor Walker.
Jayne likes seeing Athens starting to get some recognition.
“I’m very excited to have this chance to play for a district title,” Jayne said. “Athens volleyball has been overlooked for over a decade and we are finally getting a better name for ourselves. We are getting attention for our success.”
The Wildcats know they face a tough test in the final.
“I feel nervous playing a team we haven’t seen before because we never know what to expect,” Jayne said. “We sometimes get into our heads and and tell ourselves we can do it when we know we can. We just have to go into the game believing we can win. It won’t just be handed to us, we need to work hard, trust each other and feel confident in ourselves.”
For Athens, after an odd year, they are just happy to be in this position.
“This year has been crazy and I am so grateful that we have not had to quarantine,” Jayne said. “We were allowed to have our season and now we get to play for a district title. I could have had my senior season taken away from me, but our team was given a chance and we chose to take it. We could have easily had a bad mindset, but we stayed positive and hopeful. We are such a tight team and I’m going to miss playing with my girls next year, they are my family.”
CLASS A
4:30 p.m., at Williamson
CANTON (14-2) VS. GALETON (13-7)
CLASS AA
6:30 p.m., at Williamson
NP-LIBERTY (11-0) VS. WELLSBORO (10-4)
CLASS AAA
5 p.m., at Berwick
ATHENS (12-6) VS. BERWICK (15-0)
