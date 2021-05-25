CANTON — Canton scored eight runs in the first three innings and held on to its early lead to beat Line Mountain a District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal baseball game on Monday, 8-6.
With the win the Warriors set up a rematch with Sayre in the semifinals, guaranteeing a local team will be in this year’s AA final.
The Warriors (18-3) got its first run of the ballgame on a single hit by Cooper Kitchen that scored Cam Bellows, who reached base on an error. Weston Bellows then hit a two-run homer to give Canton a 3-0 lead.
“It was a a good win,” Kitchen said. “We game planned for them all week. We knew what we were going to do. We had a game plan and executed it.”
It was a big day for Bellows who hit a home run, and defensively turned a key double play in the win.
For Bellows it was special hitting the home run.
“It felt nice, surprised,” he said.
The double play came in the seventh inning as Line Mountain trailed by two and had the tying run at the plate. Joel Schoonover got the ball to Bellows, who completed the double play.
“That definitely gave me some confidence,” Bellows said.
The Eagles were able to load the bases in the top of the second and get one run back on a pickoff attempt at second. A runner was thrown out at third on the play to end the inning.
Canton then responded with another three-run inning in the bottom-half as the team scored on a fielder’s choice and two errors to make it a 6-1 game.
After Line Mountain cut the deficit in half by scoring on a fielder’s choice and walk with the bases loaded in the top of the third. Warriors pitcher Cooper Kitchen was able to draw a pop fly and strikeout to end the inning without allowing another run get on the board.
Kitchen had an idea he would wind up pitching in the game.
“I had an idea,” he said. “It was part of the plan. We were going to let Hayden (Ward) go as far as possible. They hit me a little bit, but they let me stay in there and the defense came through.”
Canton then added two insurance runs in the bottom-half on a single and an error to give the team an 8-3 lead.
Ki Phillips hit a two-run double in the top of the fourth, but the two runs would be the last of the ballgame as the Eagles were unable to complete a comeback.
Phillips was 2-for-4 with a single and scored to go along with his two-run double. Cam Smeltz walked twice and scored twice and Brock Wirt added a hit, RBI and run scored. Ethan Wendt added an RBI and scored once.
Cam Bellows and Weston Bellows each had two hit days for the Warriors. Evan Landis added an RBI and a hit.
For Bellows, nothing mattered except getting a win.
“We just wanted to win, we had nothing else on our minds,” Bellows said.
With the win, Canton advances to take on Sayre in the district semifinal. On the other side of the bracket, South Williamsport plays Southern Columbia in the semifinal.
The last time Canton and Sayre met it was an instant classic, with Sayre rallying in the final inning for a one-run win.
The Warriors know they can play with Sayre.
“Just setting up a good defensive game plan again and hopefully pulling out the win this time,” Bellows said. “I think it does (help that) you’ve seen the guys (Sayre), you know what they can do.”
Kitchen knows that they are facing a great team, but he knows after the last matchup they are capable of playing with the Redskins.
“We have seen them a couple times,” Kitchen said. “The Horton cousins are good hitters, the whole lineup 1-9 are good hitters, there are no free outs. We just have to watch them and game plan and see what they do and execute a plan.
“That one (the last game with Sayre) slipped through (our hands). We had them on the edge, we had a W and now we know we can play with them and I think we’ll have better confidence going into this game.”
