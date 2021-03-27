CANTON — The Canton baseball team scored three runs in the third on their way to a 4-2 win over Athens to open the season on Friday.
There was no baseball last year, but two years ago Athens won the Division I title, while Canton was runner-up in Division II.
Four Canton pitchers combined to hold Athens to six hits, and strike out nine in the game.
Brendan Matthews threw three innings, striking out three, allowing four hits and one run. Cooper Kitchen struck out two in one inning, allowing no hits and a run. Weston Bellows struck out two in two two-hit innings and Joel Schoonover threw a perfect inning with two strikeouts.
Lucas Craft and Mason Lister combined to strike out nine and allow three hits for Athens.
Kraft struck out two and allowed two hits in three innings.
Lister had three dominant innings of relief, allowing one hit with seven strikeouts.
Joel Schoonover sparked the big inning for Canton with a two-run double, and he scored a run on an RBI single by Carter Route.
Hudson Ward had the other Canton hit and he drove in the other run.
Kitchen, Bellows and Hayden Ward all scored runs for Canton.
Kraft had two hits for Athens and Tucker Brown, Dylan Merritt, Cameron Sullivan and Jaren Glisson all had hits for Athens. Sullivan scored a run and Jared Peterson and Gage Warner had RBI.
Troy 4, CV 1
WESTFIELD — Troy scored four runs in the seventh on their way to the win on Friday.
The Indians scored a first inning run as Tucker St. Peter had a single and scored on a Mikey Sipps double.
The game stayed 1-0 until the final inning.
Caleb Binford had a hit and scored a run in the game and Evan Short scored a run.
Corey Schucker had a double and Morgan Madigan had a hit and scored a run, while Len Reed had a hit.
Jake Deitrick had a hit and Shane Austin and Camryn Harwick added hits in the game.
Short started on the mound for the Trojans.
Jordan Vargeson had a hit for CV in the game.
St. Peter started on the mound for CV.
NP-Mansfield 10, Williamson 10, suspended due to darkness
Williamson hit a two-out, three-run bases-loaded single in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game.
Noah Spencer had two hits, with an RBI and a run scored for NP-Mansfield and Blaze Deitrich had a hit, an RBI and two runs scored.
Jake Evans had a double, two runs scored and two RBI and Logyn Choplosky had two hits, a double and two runs scored.
Rhyen Wilson had a pair of hits and an RBI and Coleman Jeliff had a hit.
Brett Karvey and Karson Dominick each scored runs in the game.
Deitrich struck out three in two innings, Evans struck out seven in three innings and Spencer struck out four in two innings for NP-Mansfield
