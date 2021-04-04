CANTON — The Warriors rallied from 6-1 down to pick up a 7-6 win over Wellsboro in NTL baseball action on Saturday.
Down 6-1 after the top of the fifth, Canton scored three in the fifth and three in the sixth to pick up the victory.
In the sixth Cooper Kitchen singled and Weston Bellows walked. Joel Schoonover singled and Carter Route hit a sacrifice fly to score Kitchen and cut the deficit to 6-5.
Hudson Ward doubled to right field to score Bellows and Schoonover to give Canton the win.
Ward had a 3-for-3 day with three RBI, two doubles and two runs scored.
Brendan Matthews had two hits, with two RBI and Hayden Ward had two hits, with a double and a run scored.
Schoonover had two hits and scored two runs and Cam Bellows had two hits and an RBI.
Kitchen and Weston Bellows each had hits and scored runs.
Hayden Ward started on the mound and worked 2 1/3 innings, striking out one. Matthews struck out one in two innings and Schoonover struck out two in 2 2/3 innings.
Isaac Keane had two doubles for Wellsboro and Cameron Brought had a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Kaeden Mann had a hit and scored a run and Brody Morral had a hit and scored a run, while Dylan Abernathy had a hit.
Darryn Callahan scored a run.
Brock Hamblin pitched 4 1/3 innings, striking out one and Brought finished the last 1 2/3 innings.
Sayre 16, Athens 1
ATHENS- The Sayre baseball team scored eight runs in the first inning, as part of a 16-1 win against Athens on Saturday afternoon that ended in the fourth inning.
Kannon VanDuzer had a standout performance for Sayre walking twice and launching a three-run home run over the right field fence. Luke Horton got on base multiple times, and David Northrup pitched 2.1 innings only allowing one run.
“Lucas Horton hit the ball very hard, three or four times reaching base,” Sayre head coach Cannon Vandheusuer had the home run and I think he had two walks, and David North pitched great, so overall I am very pleased with how everyone came out and played.”
Much of the eight run first inning was attributed to crucial fielding mistakes by Athens. The Wildcats failed to record several easy outs, creating an opening for Sayre.
Northrup pitched a 1-2-3 bottom half of the inning with two strikeouts. Sayre added on a run in the second inning, but could do no more than that stranding three men on base.
“we got to see a real good team and I was really impressed with their approaches at the plate,” Athens head coach Charlie Havens said. “Anytime you give a team like that seven or eight free outs the first two innings of a game, you will be in trouble.”
Havens was impressed with how his team pitched for the most part. Cameron Sullivan pitched well only allowing the single run in the second inning. Jaren Glisson took over for the Wildcats in the third and faced the brunt of the explosive Sayre offense.
VanDuzer hit the home run previously mentioned, extinguishing any hope of a comeback and ending the game in the fourth inning.
“I am happy with the way they came out and played today. It feels like forever since we played our last gam, but they came out early and hit the ball hard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.