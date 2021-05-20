The Canton Warriors scored seven in the second and nine in the sixth in a 21-5 win over Northeast Bradford.
Carter Route, Hudson Ward and Weston Bellows all had two hits as the Warriors had 11 hits in the game.
Ward had a double and an RBI, with three runs scored and Bellows had two RBI and scored two runs, while Route had three RBI and scored two runs.
Cam Bellows, Cooper Kitchen, Tyler Jannone, Joel Schoonover and Timm yWard had hits for Canton in the game.
Bellows had four RBI and a run scored, Kitchen had an RBI and a run scored, Schoonover had a double and scored four runs and Ward had an RBI and two runs scored.
Evan Landis scored two runs and Brennan Taylor, Bailey Ferguson and Hayden Ward scored runs for Canton.
Hayden Ward, Kitchen and Connor Baillie struck out four between them and allowed seven hits in the game.
Collin Allis had two hits for NEB and Clay Wiggins had a triple and a run scored.
Nick Beers, Cayden McPherson, Josh Stanton and Dillon Donnelly all had hits for NEB.
Beers and Donnelly had an RBI and Stanton had an RBI and a run scored.
Garrett Cooper had an RBI and a run scored and Isaiah VandeMark scored a run.
NEB used seven pitchers, striking out six in the game.
Towanda 13,
Montgomery 9
The Black Knights scored eight runs in the third inning on their way to the victory on Wednesday.
Owen Clark, Octavious Chacona, Benjamin Haven Fee and Ethan Sparrow all had two hits for Towanda.
Clark scoerd a run, Chacona had two RBI and a run scored, Haven Fee had three RBI and a run scored and Sparrow had a double, two RBI and a run scored.
Garrett Chapman, Will Pitcher and Evan Johnson all had hits for Towanda.
Chapman had an RBI and a run scored, Johnson had an RBI and Pitcher had two RBI and two runs scored.
Mason Johnson had an RBI and a run scored and Zayne McCarthy and Austin Fowler scored runs.
Chapman struck out four in five innings and Chacona struck out four in two innings.
Waverly 13,
Watkins Glen 6
The Wolverines scored seven runs in the sixth inning to blow open the game on their way to the win on Wednesday.
Caden Hollywood had three hits, with two RBI and two runs scored and Joey Tomasso and Jack Barrett each had two hits.
Tomasso had a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Barrett had two RBI.
Jay Pipher, Isaiah Bretz, Ty Beeman, Brennan Traub and Kaden Wheeler all had hits for Waverly.
Betz scored a run, Beeman had an RBI and a run scored and Traub had two RBI and two runs scored, while Pipher had an RBI and scored two runs and Wheeler scored two runs.
Thomas Hand scored a run.
Brady Blauvelt struck out one in 1 1/3 inning and Beeman struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings of relief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.