Canton baseball set for slight rebuild

CANTON — Young and inexperienced, the Canton baseball team looks to reload after an impressive 2021 season.
Last season the Warriors lost to Sayre in the District IV semifinals. Canton finished with an 18-4 record.
Nine seniors graduated including Cameron Bellows and Joel Schoonover, leaving behind a small senior class and a wealth of questions surrounding who will step up next.
“Realistically we want to just be playing our best ball by the end of the year,” Canton head coach Bob Rockwell said. “These are good kids and they are willing to be coached.”
Much of the attention turns to sophomore Hudson Ward who had a breakout season in 2021. The sophomore had a .392 batting average, 25 RBI, and nine doubles.
“I just want to try and help my team the best that I can,” Ward said. “I feel like we are pretty evenly matched with everyone.”
Weston Bellows will be relied upon for his offensive prowess. The junior had a .375 batting average, 23 RBI, one home run, one triple, and seven doubles in 2021.
“We have a lot of rebuilding to do but I think we will end up being a good team by the end of the season,” Bellows said. “Obviously these guys are young and need experience but I think all of them have the potential to be really good ball players and hopefully it shows.”
In the absence of graduated senior Brendan Matthews, Cooper Kitchen will eat up most of Canton’s innings this season.
Kitchen had a 2.41 ERA, 34 strikeouts, and didn’t give up any home runs in his 32 innings of work last season.
“This is my last season of high school sports so I am just excited to make the most of it,” Kitchen said. “I am doing my best to get these guys in the mindset that you don’t have forever so you have to make the most of it.”
Kitchen has taken it upon himself to take the young players under his wing.
“We lost a lot of athleticism but I think that over time some of these younger guys that have been around the game for a while and around the sport will be alright,” Kitchen said.
Wellsboro hosts Canton today at 4:30 p.m.
