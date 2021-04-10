The Canton baseball team broke open a 3-3 tie in the third inning with four runs in the third and three each in the fourth and fifth to pick up a 13-3 win over Muncy in five innings.
Hayden Ward had two hits and he scored two runs and Cam Bellows had a hit, an RBI and two runs scored, while Cooper Kitchen had a hit, two RBI and a run scored.
Weston Bellows had a hit and scored a run and Hudson Ward had a hit and scored two runs.
Joel Schoonover scored three runs and Brendan Matthews had a hit, an RBI and two runs, while Evan Landis had a hit and two RBI and Carter Route had three RBI.
Hayden Ward struck out three in 2 2/3 innings and Kitchen struck out two in 2 1/3 innings of no-hit relief.
Sayre 15, South Williamsport 3
The Redskins hit three home runs as they stayed unbeaen.
Brayden Horton had a home run, a double, three RBI and four runs scored and David Northrup had a home run, a double, seven RBI and two runs scored.
Kannon VanDuzer had three hits, with a home run, four RBI and a run scored.
Jake Burgess had a triple and scored two runs and Luke Horton had two hits and scored four runs.
Zach Garrity had a hit, an RBI and a run scored and Zach Moore scored a run.
Northrup pitched four innings, striking out two and Moore pitched one inning, striking out two for Sayre.
Shikellamy 6, Wellsboro 2
Conner Adams pitched 2 2/3 innings of no-hit, shutout ball in relief, but it wasn’t enough in the Wellsboro loss.
Adams struck out one and walked none in the perfect innings of relief work.
Brock Hamblin had two hits, with a double and a run scored and Darryn Callahan had a double and an RBI.
Isaac Keane had a hit and Blake Hamblin had a hit and an RBI, while Adams scored a run.
Kaden Hoffman had two hits and two RBI to lead Shikellamy.
Keane started on the mound for Wellsboro, striking out one in 3 1/3 innings.
CV 14, Oswayo Valley 2
Ben Cooper had two hits and scored three runs for CV in the win and Caleb Morgan had a pair of hits and three runs scored.
Tucker St. Peter had three hits, with a double, and two runs scored and Mikey Sipps had a hit and scored two runs. McGwire Painter had a hit and scored a run.
Vargeson had two hits and two runs scored and Alex Monroe had two hits and scored two runs.
Cooper, Painter and Jordan Vargeson pitched for CV in the game.
