Canton's softball team again scored 20 plus runs in a 24-6 win over Sullivan County.
Canton has scored at least 18 runs in four of their past five games, three times scoring more than 20 runs.
They have scored 63 runs in their past three games and have 91 runs in their past five games.
Molly Ward, Sara Davy, Keri Wesneski, Katie Shay, Rylin Graham and Mae Kinner all had two hits for the Warriors in the win.
Taryn Acla had a triple and Emmi Ward and Wesneski had doubles.
Sammy Brachman, Marissa Ostrander, Jillian Shay, Rachel Martin and Allyson Butcher had hits.
Molly Ward stole four bases and scored three runs and Davy had two RBI and scored a run.
Emmi Ward scored three runs and drove in two runs and Brachman had an RBI and a run scored and Wesneski had four RBI and scored two runs.
Acla had two RBI and Katie Shay had an RBI and a run scored.
Ostrander had an RBI and a run scored and Jillian Shay scored three runs.
Butcher had an RBI and a run scored and Graham had three RBI and three runs scored, while Kinner had two RBI and three runs scored.
Jillaney hartford scored a run and Martin had two RBI, while Madison Hulbert scored a run.
Sullivan County got two hits from Jaeden Patson, Kaelyn Wettlaufer, Lorena Marquardt and Samantha Albright.
Albright and Marquardt had doubles. Marquardt had two RBI and scored a run and Albright scored two runs. Wettlaufer had two RBI and Patson scored two runs.
Kyler Burke scored a run in the game.
NEB 9, Wellsboro 7
Wellsboro scored seven fourth-inning runs to rally for the win.
Wellsboro had six runs in the first three innings to lead 6-0, before the Panthers came back.
NEB added runs in the fifth and the sixth to get the win.
Julianna Susanj had a home run, three RBI and a run scored.
Maisie Neuber had two triples, an RBI and two runs scored.
Mikayla Post had two hits and scored two runs and Melanie Shumway had a hit and scored a run.
Kayleigh Thoman had a hit, a run and an RBI and Ciana Frisbie had two hits and scored a run, with an RBI.
Julia Brown scored a run.
Thailey Franklin struck out six on the mound.
Kerrah Clymer hit her sixth home run of the year for Wellsboro, a solo shot.
Jordyn Abernathy had two hits and two RBI.
Jessa Lohr, Maddi Bordas, Jena Boyce, Chelsie English and Emma Coolidge all had hits.
Lohr had two RBI and a run scored and Bordas had a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Boyce scored a run and English had an RBI and a run scored, while Coolidge scored a run and Rylie Boyce scored a run.
Selinsgrove 14, Athens 9
Audrey Hatch had a home run and three hits, scoring three runs and driving in a run in the victory.
Harley Sullivan had two hits and scored three runs with an RBI for the Wildcats.
Aliyah Butler had a hit and Addy Repsher had two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
Anna VanFleet had a double and Megan Collins had two hits and scored a run.
Macie Coyle had a hit and scored two runs and Carlie Simpson had a hit and scored two runs.
"Defensively we were terrible," Athens coach Mickey Farrell said. "Baserunning was even worse. We didn't deserve to win. Good thing is these are things we can correct. Monday is a new day.
"Started slow then came on, again defense shaky, but we hit well and took advantage of a lot of their mistakes."
Troy 24, Sayre 2
Katie Lackey had three hits, with a home run, a double, five RBI and three runs in the win.
Olivia Tate and Tyra Williams each had three hits. Two of Williams hits were doubles.
Tate had two RBI and scored four runs and Williams had five RBI and three runs scored.
Steele had two doubles, three RBI and three runs and Arian Wilcox had two hits, with a double, an RBI and three runs scored.
Rachel Kingsley had two hits and scored three runs.
Taylor Williams had a hit and scored two runs and Madison Vargas had a triple, an RBI and a run scored.
Abigail Wrisley and Caitlyn Knapp each scored runs, with Knapp driving in a run.
Lindsay Steele struck out five in the two hitter.
Mifflinburg 10, Wyalusing 0
Lower Dauphin 12, Wyalusing 4
The Rams were no-hit in the loss to Mifflinburg at the Williamsport Tournament, with Mifflinburg winning in five innings.
Against Lower Dauphin the Rams got two hits from Jenelle Johns.
Hailey Jayne scored two runs and Danella Cornell had a hit and scored a run.
Dakota Hugo had a hit and scored a run.
Haley McGroarty had a hit and Shelby Otis and Kylie Mignon had hits in the game.
TENNIS
Towanda 3, Galeton 2
The Towanda tennis team beat Galeton on Saturday.
Jaden Wise won at first singles 6-1, 6-2 over Reilly Strike.
In doubles Luke Tavani and Ethan Dillman won 6-4, 6-2 and Ryan O’Connor and Aidan Hennessy won by forfeit at second doubles.
Braiden Cimino won 6-6 (7-2), 6-2 over Dacion Yrigollen at second singles and Micah Bastian won 6-6 (8-6), 6-1 over Rein Alderfer.
In an exhibition Jeremy Luberia of Galeton and Aidan Hennessy of Towanda beat O’Connor and Nate Spencer of Towanda 6-0, 6-2.
