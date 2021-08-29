CANTON — A young team with 18 new starters and limited depth, a hot late summer afternoon, and an opponent with a veteran-laden and deeper roster. This is the predicament that North Penn-Mansfield found itself in for its season opener at Canton on Saturday afternoon.
Given the situation, the game went about as might be expected, as Canton outgained the Panthers 201-7 in the first half and scored five first half touchdowns, including four in the second quarter alone, as the Warriors opened what should be a promising season with a dominating 48-7 win over NPM.
“I’m proud of the way our offensive and defensive lines played,” said Canton coach Tyler Sechrist. “Our backs are a big part of it but without those guys up front they aren’t going to be able to do what they did today. We were a little sloppy at the beginning, it took us a little while to get our footing and I’d like to start better but overall very pleased.
“We’ve got a smart bunch of kids defensively and we can do a lot more with them. We can throw a lot at them and get a good plan for different teams and have some different stuff to show them so it’s not easy for anyone.”
Canton amassed 303 rushing yards as its deep stable of backs outlasted the Panthers, who had several players playing both ways in near 90-degree heat. This despite no single back having more than 63 yards rushing. Four different players scored rushing touchdowns for Canton, and five overall.
“We’re got probably five guys that can run back there so that sure helps on days like this when it’s hot, we can rotate guys in. They all have different strengths, so we’re blessed right now to have a good running core,” said Sechrist.
“They’re a veteran team and return a lot of guys and today it showed,” said NPM coach Tom Dickinson. “They outplayed us and outhit us. We’re young so there’s going to be growing pains but I’ve got to them better prepared.”
After being held scoreless on their first two possessions, Canton scored on its final six drives of the game, not included two kneel downs at the end, and also mixed in a punt return for a touchdown.
The Warriors’ first score of the game was also set up by a punt return as Riley Parker returned a punt 27 yards to the NPM 1-yard line after the Panthers punted out of their own end zone. One play later, Michael Davis punched it in from four yards out for the first of what would be two touchdowns for him on the afternoon.
Another NPM punt on its next possession gave them better field position as Canton started from its own 24, but then proceeded to put together a 10-play, 76-yard drive capped by a Cooper Kitchen two-yard touchdown on a keeper about three minutes into the second quarter. Parker had a big 27-yard pickup while Davis added a 13-yard run on that drive.
Canton started with great field position again on its next drive, as the Warriors needed just five plays to go 35 yards, and Bailey Ferguson was the one to take it into the end zone this time on a seven-yard run to put Canton up 21-0.
The Panthers went three-and-out on their next drive, and Parker took the punt 53 yards for a touchdown to open the game up at 28-0. After another NPM three-and-out, the Warriors made sure it would be a running clock in the second half as Kitchen found Austin Allen for a 31-yard touchdown reception with :39 left in the half.
Parker would add another touchdown of the rushing variety and Davis got his second score of the game in the second half to put Canton up 48-0 before NPM was able to score on its final drive of the game to avoid the shutout.
