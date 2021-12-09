Canton boys basketball ready to compete for a title

CANTON — The Canton boys basketball team has been pretty consistent over the past few seasons. Since 2018, Canton has amassed a record of 34-35 with two seasons ending with the Warriors right at the .500 mark and one with them one game below .500.
In 2021, head coach Brock Kitchen wants to take his team to another level and compete for a title.
“We have been building towards this year,” Kitchen said. “We have three kids that have pretty much been four year starters. We have been in the playoffs the last three years, and this season our goal is to compete for the (NTL) small school title. I think that on any given night we compete with any team in either the small or big division.”
Kitchen and several players are members of the Canton football team that made a deep run into the state playoffs. Because of that, practices were missed and it may take time for Canton to find its rhythm early in the season.
“Probably our biggest hurdle right now is going to be the football players and getting them into shape,” coach Kitchen said. “I understand it is going to take a couple of weeks for them to get their basketball legs but we have other kids that have been with the team all three weeks and will be there to step up for us.”
The path to title contention begins with the core group of seniors — led by Isaiah Niemczyk, Caiden Williams and Cooper Kitchen — that have grown each season.
“Isaiah Niemczyk was second team all-state last year. He was our first all-state player that we have had in years, if ever, so we are expecting big things from him,” Kitchen said. “Caiden Williams in the post has been banging bodies in there for three years and has very good footwork and good touch.”
Kitchen also pointed out his son senior Cooper Kitchen who will be relied upon for his perimeter scoring and junior Weston Bellows who can expect a major uptick in minutes this season as a valuable role player.
Niemczyk wants to end his high school career on a high note as an individual and as part of a title winning team.
“I have the personal expectations of finishing first team all-state and entering the 1,000 point club,” Niemczyk said. “I need to improve on my three point shooting and my playmaking this season. I want to be able to handle the ball cleaner and create shots easier.”
In 2019, Niemczyk averaged 13.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. In 2020, Niemczyk improved in almost every statistical category, averaging 18.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
A five point improvement in points per game, and over an assist per game increase from 2019 to 2020, infer that Niemczyk may accomplish his goal of becoming a better playmaker and shot creator in 2021.
Williams averaged 12 points, 9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1,2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game in 2020.
“I am pretty confident in the team we have this season because we have a good group of guys and we have been playing together for a long time,” Williams said. “I want to just be the best teammate that I can be, get rebounds, block shots and try to just be more consistent with everything.”
No title contender forms without a high energy glue guy. Senior Conner Foust embodies the fast-paced brand of basketball that coach Kitchen wants to implore and he will be looked upon for his leadership characteristics.
Foust will most likely be one of the primary ball handlers for Canton. The senior is not the type of player that lights the scoreboard on fire, but he wants to do everything possible to make his teammates succeed.
“I am really excited to get back and I am hopeful for us,” Foust said. “I grew up with these guys and we have been playing together since kindergarten. We really want to go out on a good note. I won’t score much but I take pride in my defense and I would like to improve my shooting this season.”
Niemczyk, Williams and Foust round out what may be one of the most athletic classes in recent memory for Brock Kitchen.
“We want to play fast and this is the first year that I think that our athletes can match up with most teams’ athletes and for us being a small school that usually doesn’t happen,” coach Kitchen said. “We usually have to slow the game down or play something gimmicky to stay in games against good teams, but I think right now our first five or six can play with any team out there.”
Kitchen is slightly concerned that opening the season against Wellsboro and Athens in the team’s first week may expose their lack of fitness.
Canton’s first game is against Austin in the Galeton Tip-Off Tournament on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
